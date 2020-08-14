Paul Bunyan's restaurant in Wisconsin Dells not serving lunch and dinner for remainder of season

Paul Bunyan’s closed its doors temporarily when the stay at home order was issued, only about a week after it had opened for the season, because it didn’t know how to approach a takeout option of a family style all you can eat meal.

After a while, the restaurant started a donut pick up one day a week to continue serving its signature donuts. The donut pick up saw some success, attracting not only people from the Dells area but also Milwaukee and Chicago.

“There was one day where we made almost 400 dozen donuts,” Frank said.

Since reopening in May, Paul Bunyan's made several changes for safety to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. For social distancing measures, the restaurant has reduced its 450 seating capacity by 1/3 to about 300 seats to space people out and is sitting smaller groups at larger tables, according to Frank. Employees are required to wear masks, hand sanitizing stations have been set up and the restaurant is also taking extra steps for sanitization and cleanliness. Marks are installed on the floor to encourage customers to social distance and Plexiglass shields are installed at the registers to separate customers and employees, Frank said.