Paul Bunyan's restaurant in Wisconsin Dells not serving lunch and dinner for remainder of season

Paul Bunyan’s Cook Shanty in Wisconsin Dells will not serve lunch or dinner for the remainder of the season due to staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The restaurant will continue serving its breakfast menu and plans to keep the same family style meal, including its signature homemade buttermilk donuts. The establishment might stay open longer than its typical season, which usually ends the second week of October.
The restaurant also announced the changes on its Facebook page on Aug. 12.
Manager Taylor Frank said the restaurant hopes to continue serving its usual menus next year, depending if all goes back to normal. She said the restaurant is looking to possibly extend its season and remain open until the end of October or first part of November depending on staff though an exact date hasn't been determined. The restaurant is also not hosting its lumberjack shows this year due to the pandemic.
Frank said the restaurant’s staffing is down by nearly 50%, mainly due to the federal government suspending the J-1 visa program due to the pandemic. The J-1 program usually brings in about 60 to 70 workers for the restaurant. The expansion of unemployment benefits earlier in the pandemic, which provided an extra $600 on top of state unemployment funds until July 31, also caused challenges with hiring local workers, she said.
Usually, the restaurant hires about 150 to 180 people for the season. Frank said the restaurant was only able to hire about 70 people, mainly from the Dells and surrounding areas, as well as college and high school students.
With the amount of people to work the restaurant, kitchen and gift shop, Frank said keeping the facility open for all three meals was not possible because it would mean more hours for the size of its current staff.
“We have been able to hire a really great crew for the year. It's still not big enough to allow us to open all day long, breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Frank said. “It’s just not feasible for us.”
Frank, the fourth generation member of the family to own the restaurant, said Paul Bunyan’s opened for dinner in June but realized staffing was too low to continue serving lunch and dinner.
“We’ve been much busier than we anticipated,” she said. “Honestly, we were a little skeptical going into the reopening after the shutdown… but we’ve been pleasantly surprised by how busy we’ve been.”
The restaurant reopened May 21 following the Supreme Court’s overturning of the Safer at Home order, which shut down restaurants' dine-in service statewide and allowed establishments to only stay open for take-out to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Paul Bunyan’s closed its doors temporarily when the stay at home order was issued, only about a week after it had opened for the season, because it didn’t know how to approach a takeout option of a family style all you can eat meal.
After a while, the restaurant started a donut pick up one day a week to continue serving its signature donuts. The donut pick up saw some success, attracting not only people from the Dells area but also Milwaukee and Chicago.
“There was one day where we made almost 400 dozen donuts,” Frank said.
Since reopening in May, Paul Bunyan's made several changes for safety to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. For social distancing measures, the restaurant has reduced its 450 seating capacity by 1/3 to about 300 seats to space people out and is sitting smaller groups at larger tables, according to Frank. Employees are required to wear masks, hand sanitizing stations have been set up and the restaurant is also taking extra steps for sanitization and cleanliness. Marks are installed on the floor to encourage customers to social distance and Plexiglass shields are installed at the registers to separate customers and employees, Frank said.
The restaurant is open for breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon seven days a week. A to-go option of the breakfast menu is also available for those who don’t want to dine in, she said. Anyone looking for more information can call the restaurant at 608-254-8717, email dells@dellspaulbunyan.com or visit its Facebook page or website www.dellspaulbunyans.com.
