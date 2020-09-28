PAVE asks for Beaver Dam community support; hang purple lights for domestic violence awareness

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PAVE has started a campaign to bring awareness of the dangers of domestic violence by having community members light their porch or windows with purple lights to support survivors and remember those lost to domestic violence.

Ashley Welak, the executive director at PAVE or Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate, said that they wanted to abide with COVID-19 restrictions while spreading awareness about domestic abuse during October, which is domestic violence awareness month.

In 2019, Beaver Dam had its first alleged domestic homicide in at least 30 years when Ulisses Medina Espinosa, who is scheduled to go to trial in January, allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife Stacia Hollinshead. Welak said it was not the only time people were at risk of domestic homicide.

Dodge County law enforcement agencies partner with PAVE to implement the Lethality Assessment Program to ensure services for those at the highest risk for homicides. During domestic incidences the officers can assess a situation and put them in contact with PAVE for additional help.

“We had 138 of those calls alone in 2019,” Welak said.

In 2020, there have been 98 LAP calls so far this year," Welak said.