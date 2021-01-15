PAVE in Beaver Dam pays off new building with bulk of fundraising just beginning

Beaver Dam is one step closer to a new domestic violence facility after paying off the building but now real work comes to raise $2 million to renovate the former factory.

PAVE (Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate) executive director Ashley Welak said they are still in the quiet phase of fundraising but paid off the new building, located at 111 E. Burnett St., Beaver Dam.

“Now raising funds to renovate the building,” Welak said. “We will need $2 million or a little over to have the building fully renovated.”

Welak said they are hoping to launch a more public fundraiser to raise funds for the project in the summer or early fall.

Welak said she will be seeking grants for the project as well.

There will also be a need for in kind donations since the entire building will have to be furnished.

The two-story brick building will replace the five-bedroom house that has served as home for PAVE for the last 35 years and allow clients to safely have housing on the second floor with a secure entrance into the building.

The new space will allow the people using the shelter to be housed in pods rather than a community living system.