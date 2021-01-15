 Skip to main content
PAVE in Beaver Dam pays off new building with bulk of fundraising just beginning
PAVE in Beaver Dam pays off new building with bulk of fundraising just beginning

Beaver Dam is one step closer to a new domestic violence facility after paying off the building but now real work comes to raise $2 million to renovate the former factory.

PAVE (Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate) executive director Ashley Welak said they are still in the quiet phase of fundraising but paid off the new building, located at 111 E. Burnett St., Beaver Dam.

“Now raising funds to renovate the building,” Welak said. “We will need $2 million or a little over to have the building fully renovated.”

Welak said they are hoping to launch a more public fundraiser to raise funds for the project in the summer or early fall.

Welak said she will be seeking grants for the project as well.

There will also be a need for in kind donations since the entire building will have to be furnished.

The two-story brick building will replace the five-bedroom house that has served as home for PAVE for the last 35 years and allow clients to safely have housing on the second floor with a secure entrance into the building.

The new space will allow the people using the shelter to be housed in pods rather than a community living system.

Welak said construction can start on the new facility after they raise about 80% of the funds.

In 2019, PAVE provided 3,112 night of shelter and fielded 1,308 crisis hotline calls. They provided services for 1,649 people. Welak said she did not have the completed numbers for 2020 but knows less people stayed in the shelter. However, crisis hotline calls were up in 2020 compared to 2019.

Welak said that she also hopes to add services including a safe child exchange program at the new facility and an area for non-profit organizations to meet to work together.

“The space is public so I hope it will make people realize that domestic violence happens in the area and that we have services here,” Welak said.

Welak said they are hoping to get the capital campaign on the PAVE website sometime in the next three months and will have all the plans and information there. However, if anyone would like to make a pledge now for the project they can reach Welak by calling 920-344-1249 or by email at awelak@pavedc.org.

