PAVE sees increase hotline calls as pandemic continues

PAVE, which stands for Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate, knows there is no place like home during COVID-19 pandemic, but the organization has noticed a danger to those who might be at risk for domestic abuse.
“We are seeing a significant increase in calls to our hotline,” say Ashley Welak, Executive Director of PAVE. "The current rate of victims reaching out for assistance whom are considered high-danger of homicide, has nearly doubled that of normal times.”
On average, PAVE receives 7 calls a month for people who were assessed as in need of help through the lethality assessment program.
“We are now averaging 11,” Welak said. “At the end of March we received three LAP calls in in one day, which doesn’t happen very often. We are taking an average of 136 crisis calls a month.”
A large part of the psychology of abuse is isolating the victim or victims from family, friends and other support systems, Welak said. The safer at home order makes this harder and more complex to escape. People are feeling powerless as a result of the pandemic and government-imposed restrictions. This runs counter to an abusive person’s need for power and control which may spark increased anger and lashing out.
In addition to isolation, the lifestyle changes imposed by COVID-19 restrictions can escalate abusive behavior. Welak said as unemployment surges toward historically high levels, financial anxieties may make it more difficult for a victim to leave an abusive situation.
Children are also on the front line, Welak said. Many kids are now being homeschooled which adds to the parenting responsibility and more hours in the home also may provide increased exposure to traumatic events.
“Isolation, loss of power and control all coupled with increased anxiety is a perfect storm for the escalation of domestic violence,” Welak said.
Domestic violence is likely much more prevalent than the average person realizes. One out of every three women in the world will experience domestic violence sometime in her lifetime. Locally, PAVE has provided nearly 11,000 nights of shelter in the past three years.
Times of crisis tend to shine a light on those areas of human services that don’t typically receive a lot of attention such as mental health and domestic abuse. As an essential service, PAVE has been working hard to stay open and available 24/7 to meet the increased need.
“Very similar to healthcare services, we’ve had to be more creative in answering the need," said Dr. Ken Osterman, president of the PAVE board of directors." Our staff has been incredibly committed to doing whatever necessary to make sure this important safety net is in place for our local citizens and communities.”
