PAVE sees increase hotline calls as pandemic continues

PAVE, which stands for Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate, knows there is no place like home during COVID-19 pandemic, but the organization has noticed a danger to those who might be at risk for domestic abuse.

“We are seeing a significant increase in calls to our hotline,” say Ashley Welak, Executive Director of PAVE. "The current rate of victims reaching out for assistance whom are considered high-danger of homicide, has nearly doubled that of normal times.”

On average, PAVE receives 7 calls a month for people who were assessed as in need of help through the lethality assessment program.

“We are now averaging 11,” Welak said. “At the end of March we received three LAP calls in in one day, which doesn’t happen very often. We are taking an average of 136 crisis calls a month.”

A large part of the psychology of abuse is isolating the victim or victims from family, friends and other support systems, Welak said. The safer at home order makes this harder and more complex to escape. People are feeling powerless as a result of the pandemic and government-imposed restrictions. This runs counter to an abusive person’s need for power and control which may spark increased anger and lashing out.