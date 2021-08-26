PAVE to offer mobile counseling as it transitions to new facility in Beaver Dam

“Shelter has been extremely busy, we have been full for the last two months,’’ PAVE executive director Ashley Welak said. Welak said the current five-bedroom facility often operates at its full capacity of 22 people leading the agency to refer people to other sources of help.

“PAVE has not made any changes to our plans, however we’ve met with our builders to discuss our options,” Welak said. “We have discussed staging our project to renovate sections at a time."

Renovations will depend on community financial support.

“We are meeting with donors and educating the community about the services PAVE offers how we are a vital safety net to our community,” Welak said.

Mobile advocacy is next

Welak said the pandemic has created some new thinking for PAVE.

“PAVE, due to the changes with the pandemic as well as cuts from funders, will begin providing mobile advocacy,” Welak said. “As of Oct. 1, advocates who were working out of our Watertown office will be transitioning to our building that we purchased to renovate with our capital campaign funds.”

The new facility can be used for meetings, support groups, office space and a large conference room, Welak said.