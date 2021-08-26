PAVE to offer mobile counseling as it transitions to new facility in Beaver Dam

Progress for a new PAVE facility in Beaver Dam is slow and steady but significant enough that the agency is ready to move some of its counseling and advocacy services to a new site and start offering mobile counseling.
Protect Advocate Validate Educate (PAVE) offers a domestic abuse shelter and counseling service throughout Dodge County and into northern Jefferson County. It purchased a building at 111 E. Burnett St. in Beaver Dam in early 2020 and launched a capital campaign to pay for the facility as well as remodel it for use as office and to eventually house a secure domestic abuse shelter.
PAVE representatives have said that keeping victims in hiding reinforces their feelings of shame and humiliation, and cuts them off from friends and family. Having the shelter more visible not only sheds light on the existence of domestic violence, it demonstrates to victims and survivors that the community cares about them and stands with them.
The campaign for the new facility is active, but it has been a slow process, Welak said. PAVE has reached about $1.4 million of the $3.3 million goal and has paid off the building, but needs funds to renovate it.
In the meantime, PAVE has continued to work out of rented space in Watertown and a crowded single-family residence in Beaver Dam that is an undisclosed location for safety reasons.
“Shelter has been extremely busy, we have been full for the last two months,’’ PAVE executive director Ashley Welak said. Welak said the current five-bedroom facility often operates at its full capacity of 22 people leading the agency to refer people to other sources of help.
“PAVE has not made any changes to our plans, however we’ve met with our builders to discuss our options,” Welak said. “We have discussed staging our project to renovate sections at a time."
Renovations will depend on community financial support.
“We are meeting with donors and educating the community about the services PAVE offers how we are a vital safety net to our community,” Welak said.
Mobile advocacy is next
Welak said the pandemic has created some new thinking for PAVE.
“PAVE, due to the changes with the pandemic as well as cuts from funders, will begin providing mobile advocacy,” Welak said. “As of Oct. 1, advocates who were working out of our Watertown office will be transitioning to our building that we purchased to renovate with our capital campaign funds.”
The new facility can be used for meetings, support groups, office space and a large conference room, Welak said.
“By making the transition to the building we currently own, instead of renting, PAVE will save thousands of dollars,” Welak said. “Mobile advocacy will allow our advocates to travel to meet with victims in the location in which they reside.”
Welak said they are working with different businesses and agency through Dodge County and northern Jefferson County to establish safe site locations. They will then be able to meet with victims in a confidential and safe space.
“This will help eliminate any transportation issues in which many of victims face,” Welak said. “Staff will be present in the community and providing more outreach, we want everyone to know who PAVE is, what we do, and how we can provide much needed victims’ services in the area.”
Welak said lack of transportation, child-care and safety concerns are significant barriers for the people it serves.
“This will also allow our team to stay better connected and work together on projects, rather than working out of two different offices,” Welak said. “We are confident that we will be able to serve more victims in both Dodge and Jefferson counties by giving advocates and victims more flexibility with meeting times and places.”
To find out more about PAVE’s capital campaign visit: https://pavedc.org/capital-campaign-information/