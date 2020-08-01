Pavilion receives remodel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The exterior of the pavilion in Fireman’s Park will receive a new coat of paint, power washing the surface and making necessary repairs contracted by Roberts Brothers Painting of Randolph.

Over the past several years, Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission has been spearheading the efforts to restore and upgrade this building, built in 1916. CHLPC raised the funds to install an elevator in the building and upgrade the restrooms on all three levels, as well as upgrade the electrical service.

Due to the generosity of the Merle Guenther Foundation, the windows were all reglazed, repaired, and painted in early 2020. All the pulleys now function properly and the ballroom windows open as easily. This major project was done by Community Building Restoration of Shorewood, Wisconsin. The upper ballroom floor has been refinished and the interior walls and ceiling of the ballroom have been painted. A sink and storage area have been installed in the upper cloak room, allowing for more flexible use of that space.

In early August the exterior of the building will have a new appearance thanks to the Guenther Foundation. Although the walls will remain white, more contemporary colors will be added for the window trim and the ceilings above the veranda and overhang.

To rent the facility, contact the Columbus Recreation Department. CHLPC continues to raise funds for the on-going improvements, such as upgrading the kitchen facilities and improving the ground floor level. Contributions may be sent to CHLPC at City Hall, and will be acknowledged on the pavilion’s donor wall.