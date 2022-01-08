PCA hosting concert and workshops this month

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Film Workshop: Jan. 15, 9 a.m. to noon. Attendees are asked to bring up to five items that will tell the group a little bit about you. To sign up online visit, portagecenterforthearts.com.

Ritt and Wilder Deitz Concert: Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m. Reserved seating tickets - $20 Adults, $10 Students. For more information, email info@portagecenterforthearts.com of call 608-742-5655.

Student recital series: Sunday Jan. 30 1 p.m. Open to the public. $5 at the door. Event Sponsored by Portage Soundworks.