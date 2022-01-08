PCA hosting concert and workshops this month

Since the Portage Center for the Arts re-opened last year they have been invited art lovers back inside to enjoy what the PCA has to offer.
The PCA, 301 E. Cook St., consists of the Drury Gallery and the Zona Gale Stage and Theatre and held an opening reception for a new exhibit by Brit Borcher and Bernadette Brownson Borcher “Even When We Close Our Eyes” on Friday afternoon in the Drury Gallery at the PCA. The exhibit runs through Jan. 28.
PCA is holding a theatre workshop for children age 10-18 today. The event is for kids to learn and discover more about the theatre. They will work on body and voice along with using scripts and improvisation in group and pair settings.
Heidi Royal, PCA Executive Director said there are about 15 kids signed up for the theatre workshop this week and the same amount at the have signed up for the film workshop next weekend.
Next weekend, the workshop introduce young people to the process of film making and they will produce a short trailer that will be revisited this summer.
Young people will learn what ingredients are needed to make a movie including acting, music, film directing, scriptwriting or a technician. It is a just a taste of the week-long film making workshop that will return to the PCA this summer.
The workshops, led by Valerie Lanciaux, are free but require online registration.
Jan. 15, PCA hosts a Madison-based father/son acoustic duo for a night of original music played in traditional style in the Zona Gale Theatre at the PCA as part of the Performance Arts Series. Ritt and Wilder Deitz are playing one of their first shows since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Wilder was scheduled to be a part of our concert series in 2020, but that show was cancelled like a lot of other things due to the pandemic," Royal said. "Then we went back to him and asked if he wanted to play this year and he suggested playing with his dad Ritt."
Royal added the two had been writing songs during the pandemic.
"We were glad to invite both of them to be a part of the concert series that continues throughout the year," Royal said.
The PCA COVID-19 Policy requires all attendees to wear a mask with complimentary masks and hand sanitizer available on site. The series continues this year with the Driftless Brass Quintet in February and Common Chord in March.
If you’re interested in live performances there is a chance at the end of the month to see local student performances on a Sunday afternoon. On Jan. 30, PCA is hosting recital performances by students and music teachers throughout the region including Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Baraboo, Montello, Lodi, Waunakee and Madison.
Royal said Nathan Russell and of Portage Soundworks has held these recitals twice a year for voice, drum, guitar and even marimba performances. There is a possibility the event could be moved to virtual due to the rise in COVID-19 cases locally.
Reporter Bridget Cooke's most memorable from Columbia County in 2021
From endings to new beginnings, here are some of the most memorable stories I covered in 2021.
Former antiques building frustrates downtown business owners.
Mother, brother of 23-year-old Ashley Slama remember her struggles and potential, vowing to see the man who was driving the truck at the time …
Alliant Energy announces its plan to close the Columbia Energy Center in the town of Pacific and end its coal use in Wisconsin by 2025.
Longtime firefighter Troy Haase takes the helm of the Portage Fire Department with an aim toward more recruiting, enhanced training.
Portage Common Council members bucked the recommendation from the Airport Commission to improve the existing facility and instead voted to beg…