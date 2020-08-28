Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Columbia County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in the town of Dekorra Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner, the department received a call about a vehicle and pedestrian crash at 2:46 p.m. When a deputy arrived, he found a 70-year-old Poynette man pedestrian with significant injuries and the 76-year-old Dane man driver of the vehicle trapped inside their car. The pedestrian died at the scene and the driver was later extricated by the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department with minor injuries.

The department investigated and found the vehicle was traveling east on Tipperary Road when it went off the roadway to the right. After an over-correction, the vehicle began to spin and hit the pedestrian walking against traffic. The vehicle went over a retaining wall and rolled over.

The names of those involved are being withheld currently. The investigation is ongoing, though speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.