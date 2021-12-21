Pedestrian struck by car in Beaver Dam severely injured

A 42-year-old man crossing the intersection of Wayland and Burnett streets was severely injured after being struck by a car which then left the scene.

According to a press release from Beaver Dam Police, they were dispatched along with Beaver Dam Fire and Paramedics to the intersection at 5:56 a.m. for a report of a hit-and-run, car versus pedestrian accident. The initial investigation showed the man was crossing East Burnett Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east in the intersection.

Beaver Dam Paramedics transported the victim to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam. He was then transported to U.W. Hospital in Madison by Lifenet. The driver of the car was later located.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office crash investigation team, Dodge County Emergency Response Team and Beaver Dam Department of Public Works assisted at the scene.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.