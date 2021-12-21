 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
Pedestrian struck by car in Beaver Dam severely injured
0 Comments
alert top story

Pedestrian struck by car in Beaver Dam severely injured

  • 0
BDCFILE Beaver Dam Police Car (copy) (copy)
Daily Citizen file photo

A 42-year-old man crossing the intersection of Wayland and Burnett streets was severely injured after being struck by a car which then left the scene.

The Beaver Dam High School Wind Ensemble concludes Wednesday's holiday band concert by performing "Sleigh Ride."

According to a press release from Beaver Dam Police, they were dispatched along with Beaver Dam Fire and Paramedics to the intersection at 5:56 a.m. for a report of a hit-and-run, car versus pedestrian accident. The initial investigation showed the man was crossing East Burnett Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east in the intersection.

Beaver Dam Paramedics transported the victim to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam. He was then transported to U.W. Hospital in Madison by Lifenet. The driver of the car was later located.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office crash investigation team, Dodge County Emergency Response Team and Beaver Dam Department of Public Works assisted at the scene.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jury to resume deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alsum, Terry
Obituaries

Alsum, Terry

FOX LAKE—Terry Robert Alsum, age 64, of Fox Lake, unexpectedly went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his home.

Obituaries

Cummings, Shirley A. (Sanner)

BARABOO—Shirley Cummings, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 12, 2021, after a short illness, in Tucson, Ariz. Shirley was bor…

Prisk, Raphael "Rae"
Obituaries

Prisk, Raphael "Rae"

BEAVER DAM—Raphael J. “Rae” Prisk, age 65, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Beaver Dam Health Care Center.

Ter Beest, Renee
Obituaries

Ter Beest, Renee

BROWNSVILLE—Renee Ter Beest, 64, of Brownsville, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 13, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News