Peetz wins Democracy essay contest
011820jnrl-news-fr-vfw-award-1

The John C. Brossard Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post, Fall River, Wisconsin announced that Eliza Peetz was selected as the first place winner in the Voice of Democracy essay contest for the VFW District 2. Wisconsin VFW State Senior Vice Commander Jason Johns, left, congratulates Peetz.

 CONTRIBUTED

The John C. Brossard Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, Fall River, announced that Eliza Peetz was selected as the first place winner in the Voice of Democracy essay contest for the VFW District 2.

Her essay titled “What Makes America Great” was selected as the winner from the Fall River VFW Post and submitted for competition at the District Level where she competed against 71 other student entries. District 2 consists of school districts located from Mount Horeb to Waukesha in Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson and Waukesha Counties.

Peetz was invited to attend and recite her essay at the recent District 2 meeting of the VFW held at VFW Post #328, Stoughton, Wisconsin. After reciting her essay she was presented with a $ 200 stipend in recognition of her winning essay.

