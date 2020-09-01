Pepper Fest is on: Seventh annual event to go forward Sept. 12

Even the Beaver Dam Pepper Festival mascot is wearing a mask this year so the seventh annual event can go forward from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 12.
The celebration at the Park Village Shopping Center promises a day of food and drink, music and shopping -- with added safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Diana Ogle, shopping center manager/marketer, is once again in charge.
“For seven years we have been celebrating this crazy Hungarian pepper that was brought over by immigrant families and has been planted and grown ever since,” said Ogle.
Joe Hussli brought the treasured seeds from his native Hungary to America in 1912. Other families brought them as well, although the Husslis are credited by Seed Savers Exchange with preserving the heirloom variety which became known as the "Beaver Dam Pepper."
“No one debates that the peppers are an authentic taste of the immigrants’ homeland,” said Tim Csiacsek, a family ancestor and pepper connoisseur. He will share that story at the Pepper History Booth which has long been part of the celebration. “While peppers have been hybridized and genetically altered, the Beaver Dam Pepper remains unchanged. Now, a new generation of fans marvels at the ease of its growth, its intense flavor and the beauty and abundance of its yields.”
John Henricksen of Reeseville will sell peppers in pre-packaged one- and two-pound bags.
Preparations for the popular gathering have included encouraging safety precautions such as masks, social distancing and hand washing to discourage the spread of COVID-19 at a time when large gatherings are discouraged by county and state public health officials.
The annual chili cook-off has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 transfer concerns. New this year is a "Longest Pepper Contest" with a $5 entry fee.
The space of the festival will be expanded to allow better social distancing.
Vendors will be selling wares including signs, items from the Beaver Dam Senior Center Wood Shop, jewelry, sewn items, crafts and more. Various businesses and services will also be sharing information at other booths around the north end of the parking lot, on the northwest side of the Highway 151/33 intersection.
Musical entertainment includes local artists Jeremiah Purdy (from 9 to 11 a.m.), and Elwood Lee and Mike Roddy (from 2 to 4 p.m.).
Mr. Steve will provide entertainment for children and adults alike, creating balloon animals from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., and presenting his show from 1 to 2 p.m.
Food includes Beaver Dam Pepper brats from Hoff’s Quality Meats of Brownsville, pulled pork sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, whole or by-the-slice pies to benefit Dodge County Center for the Arts, grilled cheese sandwiches (with CRAVE Brothers cheese) from SAGES School of Fox Lake, apple pepper pancakes (all day), Chippy’s popcorn and yet-to-be decided offerings from Old Hickory Golf Club.
In addition to soda, water and beer, patrons may choose a beer specially brewed for the event by local Ooga Brewery.
Many of the proceeds will benefit Badger Honor Flight and its ongoing efforts to thank veterans.
Ogle credits a crew of volunteers for the festival’s success.
“They come and help every year. They’re always involved in community projects, whether it’s this one or something else. Beaver Dam should be very proud to have a group of people like this that steps up on so many occasions," Ogle said
Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracey Propst is one of those volunteers.
"This is a great event because it celebrates our history, and we're excited to watch it grow," she said. "We're very glad to be a part of it."
