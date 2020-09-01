Pepper Fest is on: Seventh annual event to go forward Sept. 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even the Beaver Dam Pepper Festival mascot is wearing a mask this year so the seventh annual event can go forward from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 12.

The celebration at the Park Village Shopping Center promises a day of food and drink, music and shopping -- with added safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diana Ogle, shopping center manager/marketer, is once again in charge.

“For seven years we have been celebrating this crazy Hungarian pepper that was brought over by immigrant families and has been planted and grown ever since,” said Ogle.

Joe Hussli brought the treasured seeds from his native Hungary to America in 1912. Other families brought them as well, although the Husslis are credited by Seed Savers Exchange with preserving the heirloom variety which became known as the "Beaver Dam Pepper."