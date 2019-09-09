A strip mall housing Sal’s Pizzeria and other business offices soon will have a twin building on Portage's north side.
Owner Richard Lynn said a 4,800-square-foot building will be constructed on the lots at at 2547 New Pinery Road where a house-like building formerly held Liberty Tax Service. Lynn demolished the building and was looking to build as soon as possible, but paperwork with the city has caused a pause in the process.
“We would have liked it to get done this year,” Lynn said, but added he was “not hopeful” construction could begin before the city Plan Commission approved plans and the weather changes.
Director of Business Development & Planning Steve Sobiek said the city had received a preliminary site plan. However, there were still permits to be acquired.
“Unfortunately, Mr. Lynn did not take out approvals for the demolition,” Sobiek said.
Lynn can get the demolition permit even after the building has been knocked down, Sobiek said, adding that the building owner paid a fine for the demolition Aug. 15. Lynn also will have to submit a required asbestos inspection report required by the Department of Natural Resources that shows responsible removal of building materials before the city can take action on a site plan, Sobiek said.
Lynn said there are no current plans for possible businesses within the proposed building.
He said the city was “looking forward” to consideration of the site plans once all of the necessary permits are obtained. Once plans are finalized, including an encroachment variance for the parking lot and additional considerations for stormwater infrastructure and landscaping, the Portage Plan Commission will need to provide final approval.
The two parties have been working together for about a month, Sobiek added.
“Clearly it’s going to be a nice addition to the city,” he said.
