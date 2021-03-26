Persistence key in snagging COVID-19 vaccine appointments as more area events announced

As eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine opens up, residents sometimes find themselves scouring the internet for appointments, or just have appointments fall in their laps.
Just a few months ago, vaccines were limited to healthcare personnel and residents and staff in care facilities. More groups have been added to the eligibility list since then, with any individual 16 years old or older with certain health conditions making the cut. By May 1, everyone 16 and older will be eligible. Now Wisconsin residents face the process of deciding who to call and where to go: the local health department? A hospital clinic? A special event? A pharmacy a short road trip away?
"Contact as many providers as you can and be honest to get on their waitlist," said Heather Gove, director of health and human services for Columbia County. "Call all the places and find out if you can get in. I know that’s sometimes a lot of work if you want to get in. Unfortunately, that’s what has to be done."
She said Columbia County's own vaccine site has run well with few no-shows and that the process has been rewarding for staff as residents are grateful and thankful to receive the vaccine. She said that as the weekly allotment varies, so does the number of vaccines the county can offer.
Educators with the Beaver Dam Unified School District began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations …
Every vaccine provider has its own sign-up process, whether online or by phone, residency preferences, age availability, available dates, patient status and so on. Further information is available by calling a provider or visiting a webpage. Counties, along with the state, also offer information online or by phone about where to find vaccines. Doses are not limited to Columbia County residents, but local residents are prioritized as the local population is the basis of dose allotments.
Sara Robinson of Beaver Dam found that being persistent and patient was key as she sought out appointments for herself and her family members, including her dad and grandmother, and she has helped several others in the area as well as relatives in Florida. She searched for appointments with local hospitals all the way down to small pharmacies in small towns until she was successful.
"You have to probably do research or work with someone who has a computer if you’re older. I would say try to sign up online first if you can," she said. "You have to be patient. Tell people to work with their grandkids."
She also suggested looking at off-times and throughout the day to see if appointments opened up, and she herself made it in when an extra appointment appeared. Robinson was not able to set up an appointment for a second dose right away as a result.
Of course, for many others, the process has gone smoothly, and many residents asked about their experiences in the Beaver Dam area report being able to call and have something set up right away, or having scheduling appointments through their workplaces without a hitch.
"My experience signing up for and getting the vaccine went extremely smooth. I signed up online with Dodge County on a Wednesday," Michael Pacala said. "I was called a few hours later and scheduled my appointment for the next Wednesday."
He received his first dose at Dodge County Public Health in Juneau and found the process to be efficient with friendly staff. Pacala set up his appointment for a second dose right away.
Joe Searvogel received information from his employer about setting up an appointment at a hospital clinic when he became eligible, and the process went quickly after he reached out and signed up.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services provides a map at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-map.htm of providers across the state that offer vaccine appointments. A state vaccine hotline is available at 844-684-1064.
Marshfield Medical Center announced Friday that it will be hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic on Monday, April 5 just off the main lobby at 707 S. University Ave. The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or until vaccines run out. There will be 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single dose vaccine. No registration is required and anyone eligible over the age of 18 is welcome without residency or patient restrictions. A photo ID is required, and those with insurance are asked to bring their insurance card.
In a statement to the Daily Citizen, Walgreens said:
"Initially, vaccine inventory remains very limited and available to eligible individuals only, and appointments are required in order to receive a vaccine. Eligible individuals can make appointments for one or both doses at the same time by visiting Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or by calling our phone scheduler at 1-800-Walgreens, which is available in English and Spanish
"The best way for people to schedule an appointment and find locations in their area is to use the scheduler, and customers can also sign up to receive alerts about available vaccine appointments at walgreens.com/login.jsp?ru=/register/mywag/covidvaccine/updates. We do not currently provide a comprehensive list of store locations and COVID-19 vaccinations are not available for walk-in patients at this time."
According to state data, 28.1% of the state population has received at least one vaccine dose, including 22.8% in Dodge County, 29.7% in Columbia County.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.