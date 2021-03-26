Persistence key in snagging COVID-19 vaccine appointments as more area events announced

As eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine opens up, residents sometimes find themselves scouring the internet for appointments, or just have appointments fall in their laps.

Just a few months ago, vaccines were limited to healthcare personnel and residents and staff in care facilities. More groups have been added to the eligibility list since then, with any individual 16 years old or older with certain health conditions making the cut. By May 1, everyone 16 and older will be eligible. Now Wisconsin residents face the process of deciding who to call and where to go: the local health department? A hospital clinic? A special event? A pharmacy a short road trip away?

"Contact as many providers as you can and be honest to get on their waitlist," said Heather Gove, director of health and human services for Columbia County. "Call all the places and find out if you can get in. I know that’s sometimes a lot of work if you want to get in. Unfortunately, that’s what has to be done."

She said Columbia County's own vaccine site has run well with few no-shows and that the process has been rewarding for staff as residents are grateful and thankful to receive the vaccine. She said that as the weekly allotment varies, so does the number of vaccines the county can offer.

+3 Beaver Dam teachers and staff receive COVID-19 vaccine Educators with the Beaver Dam Unified School District began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations …