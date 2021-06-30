'Peter Pan' reignites love for theater at Portage Center for the Arts

Summer youth theater workshops and recent auditions for an upcoming play have halted the silence at Portage Center for the Arts.
Children began auditioning this week for an August production of “Peter Pan,” which will mark the first stage event at PCA since the COVID-19 pandemic basically halted everything in March 2020.
“Hearing kids’ voices in this building again is almost surreal because it’s been quiet for so long,” Executive Director Heidi Royal said. “It just brings a whole new energy to the space.”
Directed by Beth Edmondson, “Peter Pan” offers a steampunk twist on the original story by J.M. Barrie.
“Think about the Victorian Age as though technology were introduced to it,” Edmondson said of the steampunk version by playwright Jon Jory. “It will have a science fiction look to it.”
The play features a cast of about 30 people – mostly children aged 10-18 – and anyone interested in auditioning through Friday should contact Edmondson at bethedmondson310@gmail.com.
The alternate version features a Captain Hook played by an adult female as well as an entirely female crew of pirates.
“It gives the story a fun, playful edge,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson, the musical theater director at Portage High School, is getting help from 2021 Portage High School graduate Hailey Lovelace, who will serve as light operator for the play, and 2020 Portage High School graduate Aidan Black, who will serve as stage manager.
Lovelace and Black were going to take part in the school’s production “Hunchback of Notre Dame” before it got canceled due to the pandemic in April 2020.
“We’re getting back to doing something we love to do,” Edmondson said. “It’s been really hard to express ourselves in the past year.”
Black has helped lead various youth theater workshops at PCA this summer after finishing his freshman year majoring in musical theater at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. His first semester at college was spent entirely online, but in-person theater activities at his school and elsewhere have been ramping up recently.
“I’m excited for the kids to finally see and experience the magic that is theater,” Black said of the Portage workshops and "Peter Pan" auditions. “It’s basically been gone for the past two years and many of the younger kids have never even experienced it before. It's fun working with a lot of new actors.
“Theater provides them an opportunity to learn their own voices, and that’s just something very special -- it’s something people need to hear,” Black continued. “It helps them to be more outgoing and true to who they are.”
‘Soft reopening’
PCA has hosted art gallery exhibits since September but without holding opening receptions or other in-person events, Royal said. “Peter Pan” is considered PCA’s “soft reopening” as the theater will continue to require social distancing and masks through August since many children cannot yet be vaccinated against COVID-19.
PCA, which expects to stop requiring masks in September, will offer its first in-person concert of the year with the California gospel group “Take3” on Oct. 2. The group was supposed to perform at PCA in the fall of 2020 but instead performed a livestream Christmas show for PCA in December, due to the pandemic.
If all goes well, PCA will then offer a concert series with five shows beginning in January, Royal said. Royal expects the Portage Area Community Theater will offer a holiday performance at PCA in November.
More information about PCA events in 2021 is available at portagecenterforthearts.com.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.