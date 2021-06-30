'Peter Pan' reignites love for theater at Portage Center for the Arts

“I’m excited for the kids to finally see and experience the magic that is theater,” Black said of the Portage workshops and "Peter Pan" auditions. “It’s basically been gone for the past two years and many of the younger kids have never even experienced it before. It's fun working with a lot of new actors.

“Theater provides them an opportunity to learn their own voices, and that’s just something very special -- it’s something people need to hear,” Black continued. “It helps them to be more outgoing and true to who they are.”

‘Soft reopening’

PCA has hosted art gallery exhibits since September but without holding opening receptions or other in-person events, Royal said. “Peter Pan” is considered PCA’s “soft reopening” as the theater will continue to require social distancing and masks through August since many children cannot yet be vaccinated against COVID-19.

PCA, which expects to stop requiring masks in September, will offer its first in-person concert of the year with the California gospel group “Take3” on Oct. 2. The group was supposed to perform at PCA in the fall of 2020 but instead performed a livestream Christmas show for PCA in December, due to the pandemic.