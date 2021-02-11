Petitioner asks judge to reconsider Beaver Dam Lake District decision

The petitioner in a case concerning the Beaver Dam Lake District is asking the judge to reconsider his decision.
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved the formation of the lake district in March after a contentious process. The lake district is a governing body with the power to levy taxes on properties on the lake to pay for improvements to lake health and property value. The Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association pushed to gather the signatures for the district. It gathered 52 percent of property owners signatures, as certified by the county.
Roughly 100 people signed a petition filed in Dodge County Circuit Court, which argued that the county did not correctly calculate the number of signatures needed to form the district. The county argued that the math and the process were correct. Judge Martin De Vries dismissed the petition as having no basis in November.
Kathleen Munro's latest motion asks DeVries to reconsider that dismissal based on the same argument, that the math was incorrect. A hearing is scheduled in the case for Feb. 26.
The initial board of commissioners for the lake district was appointed by the county: Dale Maas, Richard Hiley and Bill Boettge representing residents and property owners; Bill Foley representing the county board; and Nicki Hupf representing the town of Westford, which has the highest property value in the district. Initial organizational and operating costs came with a levy of $45.80 per parcel.
The first annual meeting of the lake district was postponed to the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three elected commissioners will take office and a budget will be approved. Residents and property owners have a vote in district business.
