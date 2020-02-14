PFC Chair Jeff Kohman looks to become Beaver Dam mayor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He said that he believes the morale of Beaver Dam citizens and the morale in city hall is low, which needs to be addressed. He said he spoke with many people who don't even know what ward they are in or who their council member is, and that he doesn't feel they are having much say in what the city is doing.

"The input of the people is what we should be basing our agenda on," Kohman said.

Kohman said his work during his years on the Common Council includes helping with the development of the north side of Beaver Dam, including ;anding Walmart, the Walmart Distribution Center and the Home Depot (which later closed and became Metalcraft). He said he was also involved with expansion of the city's water treatment plant and wastewater treatment plant and the creation of a tax increment finance district that paid off for the city.

As police and fire commission chair, he said he is proud to work with the two departments and that he's worked to get new manuals in place for them, even if it's taken longer than expected, which he said he takes responsibility for.