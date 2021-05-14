Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for age 12-15 by FDA, wait list open in Juneau County

The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents age 12-15, with Wisconsin and the Center for Disease Control expected to make a decision on the vaccine for that age group within a week.
The decision makes Pfizer the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in children below age 16. Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are approved for adults age 18 and older.
“(It) brings us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and ending the pandemic,” said Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner. “Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”
According to the Juneau County Health Department, the Pfizer vaccine “still needs to be authorized by the CDC and Wisconsin-which is expected to happen in the next week” for children age 12-15. In preparation for the decision the Juneau County Health Department has opened a waiting list for 12-15 year children, which parents can add their child to by calling 608-847-9279.
Wisconsinites age 16 and 17 are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, as none of the other vaccines have been approved for teenagers in that age group.
As of May 12, 37% of Juneau County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 32.4% have received the full series, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Juneau County has fallen behind the pace set by the state as a whole, which is at 38% of residents receiving the full series and 44.6% receiving at least the first dose.
Vaccinations
Mile BluffMile Bluff Medical Center patients who want the COVID-19 vaccine can submit a request online. Participants can fill out the form at milebluff.com/request to provide contact information and basic medical health history; and someone will contact them within three business days to discuss scheduling an appointment. Those interested in being vaccinated can call 608-847-2780 to reach the new call center staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. If a team member is helping another caller, leave a message with first and last name, date of birth, and a phone number for a follow-up call within three business days.
If already on a waiting list to be vaccinated, do not request a vaccine from Mile Bluff. Mile Bluff does not offer a vaccine waiting list. Stay updated at milebluff.com.
Department of Health ServicesThe Juneau County Department of Health Services posts regularly on its Facebook page with appointment availability. Interested parties can call 608-847-9279 to schedule an appointment on a first come, first served availability basis.
WalgreensWalgreens in Mauston has limited availability for vaccinations, and is following eligible priority lists. Those interested in receiving the vaccine can sign up at walgreens.com under the COVID-19 page, or call 1-800-WALGREENS (1-800-925-4733).
For questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or how to get vaccinated, call the state’s toll-free helpline at 844-684-1064. Local healthcare providers and pharmacies not listed may have vaccine availability by contacting them directly.
