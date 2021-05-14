Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for age 12-15 by FDA, wait list open in Juneau County

The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents age 12-15, with Wisconsin and the Center for Disease Control expected to make a decision on the vaccine for that age group within a week.

The decision makes Pfizer the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in children below age 16. Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are approved for adults age 18 and older.

“(It) brings us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and ending the pandemic,” said Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner. “Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”

According to the Juneau County Health Department, the Pfizer vaccine “still needs to be authorized by the CDC and Wisconsin-which is expected to happen in the next week” for children age 12-15. In preparation for the decision the Juneau County Health Department has opened a waiting list for 12-15 year children, which parents can add their child to by calling 608-847-9279.

Wisconsinites age 16 and 17 are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, as none of the other vaccines have been approved for teenagers in that age group.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}