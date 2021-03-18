Phase 3 fundraising begins for Portage Family Skate Park

“We are also looking at adding seating to the park,” said Little. “As we progress with this project it would be great to add some benches along the outside of the skate park.”

The benches would be similar to the memorial benches at the splash pad at Goodyear Park.

Little has worked with city officials and the Portage Parks and Recreation Department throughout every phase of the skate park. He said in the next week he will meet with officials to discuss the placement of the benches.

“We’re looking at five or six benches,” Little said. “It would be memorial seating, possibly with plaques memorializing people who have donated to the park.”

Little said the community support for the park has been phenomenal.

“The park is policed by the community,” Little said. “People in the area are very helpful in keeping this a positive place for kids and Goodyear Park is a great family setting in Portage.”

There have been a few minor issues with areas being vandalized and some graffiti at the park, which Little and his team cleaned up personally.

“The goal of this life-long project has been to create something that Portage can be proud of,” Little said.