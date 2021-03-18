Phase 3 fundraising begins for Portage Family Skate Park

After nearly a decade of work, the Portage Family Skate Park is beginning the final stage with hopes on completing the project in the near future.
Phase III of the skate park includes adding more features for skaters and beautifying Goodyear Park. Skate park president Kyle Little said $30,000 has already been donated to the third phase of the project.
“We are happy to have the June and Edward Lenz Charitable Trust matching donations right now,” Little said.
As the skate park raises funds for the final phase a grant from the June & Edward Lenz Charitable Trust will be matching donations up to $50,000.
“This means your donated dollar is now two dollars for the skate park,” Little said. “When we get that $50,000 it will be a huge step for us. If we don’t reach our goal this summer it could take years to complete this project.”
The skate park group is hoping to raise $140,000 by the end of the summer. That would be a large chunk of the total phase cost which is estimated at more than $170,000.
Little said the skate park is going to expand about 5,000 square feet making it a total of 13,000 square feet. The existing 8,000-square-foot skate park includes ramps and skating area already built at Goodyear Park.
This third phase will bring a large pool for skaters along with a pair of clover bowls, a unique feature for a Midwest skate park, according to Little.
“We are also looking at adding seating to the park,” said Little. “As we progress with this project it would be great to add some benches along the outside of the skate park.”
The benches would be similar to the memorial benches at the splash pad at Goodyear Park.
Little has worked with city officials and the Portage Parks and Recreation Department throughout every phase of the skate park. He said in the next week he will meet with officials to discuss the placement of the benches.
“We’re looking at five or six benches,” Little said. “It would be memorial seating, possibly with plaques memorializing people who have donated to the park.”
Little said the community support for the park has been phenomenal.
“The park is policed by the community,” Little said. “People in the area are very helpful in keeping this a positive place for kids and Goodyear Park is a great family setting in Portage.”
There have been a few minor issues with areas being vandalized and some graffiti at the park, which Little and his team cleaned up personally.
“The goal of this life-long project has been to create something that Portage can be proud of,” Little said.
Back in 2013 Little was meeting with public officials about funding options and design approval.
Phase I of the project was completed in 2016 and phase II was completed last year during COVID-19 and has gotten a lot of use. The goal from day one, according to Little, was to have this project completed in three phases.
Keep an eye on the parks Facebook page for outdoor events this spring and summer.
Anyone interested in donating to phase three of the skate park can visit portageskatepark.org.