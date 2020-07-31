Phase two construction nearing end in Portage, concerns raised on speed and disregard of detours

Jahncke said the city has a few issues with drivers disregarding or not following the detours throughout the city, which he said can cause some safety issues.

Detours for E Wisconsin Street begin at Wauona Trail and extend to Thompson Street, Adams Street, and Cook Street.

“We had advanced warning signs to try and let people know, but we still had people trying to sneak through there,” Jahncke said. “It is a construction site so we try to block it off as best as possible. But we did have some people going around the signs, and still go through while there were people working in the intersection.”

Jahncke said due to heavy rainfall throughout the construction process, the worksite had some flooding issues because the surface layer was not yet installed to protect the site.

“We did have some heavy rain and had some standing water on the site. That was because the curb and pavement wasn’t in,” Jahncke said. “The curb and inlets that take the storm water away are set four to five inches higher than where the pavement will eventually be, so we had some water in those areas. As soon as we get the pavement in there to full depth, most of that water should not be there.”