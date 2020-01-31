Phosphorus limits vary widely: Communities reduce pollutant in different ways

“With the revolving permit schedule, in any given year DNR is going to issue 20 percent of all permits in the state,” said DNR Phosphorus Implementation Coordinator Matt Claucherty. “They’re all on five-year schedule. You have two years after the permit is issued to meet the limit. If you’re going to do a major upgrade to meet compliance you can have up to nine years to achieve that goal.”

According to Claucherty, it takes a lot of work to determine what phosphorus limits may be for point (treatment facility) versus non-point (field run-off or other source). In either case, cooperating is the norm rather than the exception.

“It’s all about working together to identify solutions,” he said. “Every community will have its own unique situation and it’s our job to work within our bounds to find a solution. We have to maintain our water-quality standards when we approve them so that’s the driving force behind what we do.”

A stream can handle less phosphorus discharge than a river, and a small river or lake can handle less than a large one.