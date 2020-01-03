Pick your Poison: B-Lux prizes authenticity, freshness in its cocktail menu

At the B-Lux Grill and Bar in the Dells, authenticity is prized above all else.
According to front of house manager Amanda Frawley, the staff prepares all of the fruit ingredients for its signature Strawberry Lemon Smash cocktail on-site. The cocktail includes both fresh strawberry puree and strawberry syrup, which the kitchen staff produces every day.
“We puree strawberries, it is all made with fresh ingredients,” Frawley said. “We use fresh strawberry syrup, we also use simple syrup to give it a little mixture of sweetness, and it tastes really good.”
Frawley said that the staff makes new purees and syrups for their cocktails at least every other day, and it doesn’t just stop with the ingredients for the Strawberry Lemon Smash. B-Lux employees also make their own sweet and sour mix, squeeze their own lemons and limes and prepare other drink ingredients. Frawley said they order agave syrup for their margarita, since fresh agave can be hard to come by in Wisconsin.
The Strawberry Lemon Smash, like the rest of the original cocktails on the B-Lux menu, were developed by the Ajvazi family, who owns the property. Parents Elvis and Miza, along with daughter Meri, built the cocktail menu from the ground up when they opened the restaurant in 2016.
“We’ve been open for a little over three years, and it’s one of the original cocktails we put on the menu,” Frawley said.
The drink is topped off with a twist of lemon, as ever, prepared fresh for order. It gives a fresh, fruity flavor profile, and the use of fresh strawberries helps keep the drink light. Limon vodka is the only alcoholic component, so it’s easy to drink without going overboard.
For her part, Frawley enjoys the smash. She’s worked in Dells restaurants for 20 years, and has spent the last two at B-Lux. She had spent nine years working at Spring Brook Bar and Grill, when she met an opportunity to move into a bigger position at B-Lux.
“I originally met the GM, who is also part of the Ajvazi family, when I was working at the local Spring Brook bar and grill,” Frawley said. “She was the restaurant manager at the time… when I transitioned out of Spring Brook, I called her up and said ‘Hey, I’m looking for some work,’ and here we are.”