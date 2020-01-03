Pick your Poison: B-Lux prizes authenticity, freshness in its cocktail menu

At the B-Lux Grill and Bar in the Dells, authenticity is prized above all else.

According to front of house manager Amanda Frawley, the staff prepares all of the fruit ingredients for its signature Strawberry Lemon Smash cocktail on-site. The cocktail includes both fresh strawberry puree and strawberry syrup, which the kitchen staff produces every day.

“We puree strawberries, it is all made with fresh ingredients,” Frawley said. “We use fresh strawberry syrup, we also use simple syrup to give it a little mixture of sweetness, and it tastes really good.”

Frawley said that the staff makes new purees and syrups for their cocktails at least every other day, and it doesn’t just stop with the ingredients for the Strawberry Lemon Smash. B-Lux employees also make their own sweet and sour mix, squeeze their own lemons and limes and prepare other drink ingredients. Frawley said they order agave syrup for their margarita, since fresh agave can be hard to come by in Wisconsin.

The Strawberry Lemon Smash, like the rest of the original cocktails on the B-Lux menu, were developed by the Ajvazi family, who owns the property. Parents Elvis and Miza, along with daughter Meri, built the cocktail menu from the ground up when they opened the restaurant in 2016.