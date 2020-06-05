Pick your Poison: Bring friends or spare time to take on Pizza Pub's monster margarita in the Dells

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For customers at Pizza Pub on Wisconsin Dells Parkway, the crowd-favorite cocktail dares you to go big or go home.

Located across the street from Noah’s Ark and recently reopened for dine-in customers, Pizza Pub aims for a family friendly take on classic Italian dining. But owner Elvis Ajvazi’s take on family friendly doesn’t leave the parents behind with the ever-popular monster margarita.

According to bar manager Jim Bates, the monster margarita, which clocks in at $24 apiece, is designed for three customers, and packs the punch necessary for a full trio. Loaded with Montezuma tequila and triple sec, the monster will give the requisite kick for any good margarita, without overpowering the accompanying fruity flavor.

“We make it in large batches twice a week, depending on usage,” Bates said. “Only because of the volume; a margarita is labor-intensive with several different liquors. Plus we offer six different flavors, so that helps.”