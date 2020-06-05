You are the owner of this article.
Pick your Poison: Bring friends or spare time to take on Pizza Pub's monster margarita in the Dells
PICK YOUR POISON

Pick your Poison: Bring friends or spare time to take on Pizza Pub's monster margarita in the Dells

For customers at Pizza Pub on Wisconsin Dells Parkway, the crowd-favorite cocktail dares you to go big or go home.

Located across the street from Noah’s Ark and recently reopened for dine-in customers, Pizza Pub aims for a family friendly take on classic Italian dining. But owner Elvis Ajvazi’s take on family friendly doesn’t leave the parents behind with the ever-popular monster margarita.

According to bar manager Jim Bates, the monster margarita, which clocks in at $24 apiece, is designed for three customers, and packs the punch necessary for a full trio. Loaded with Montezuma tequila and triple sec, the monster will give the requisite kick for any good margarita, without overpowering the accompanying fruity flavor.

“We make it in large batches twice a week, depending on usage,” Bates said. “Only because of the volume; a margarita is labor-intensive with several different liquors. Plus we offer six different flavors, so that helps.”

One of the big draws for the monster is that wide range of flavors, which aren’t something a customer would expect to see for a typical frozen margarita. Many bars tend to lean toward the classic lime flavor or strawberry for an alternative, both of which Pizza Pub offers as part of its menu. But Bates and his team also serve coconut, raspberry, mango, peach and banana.

Bates’ go-to is a strawberry-mango blend, employing the sweetness of the fruit to cut through the heat behind the tequila. While Pizza Pub doesn’t employ fresh-made fruit puree for its drinks, as getting a high-quality fresh mango in Wisconsin is no small feat, Bates still feels the fruit lends a fresh flavor to the monster.

“We don’t grind our mangos, but it’s pretty darn close,” Bates said. “It’s a good fresh product, let’s say a fresh reconstituted product… we’re not serving sushi here for that same reason.”

While the monster is recommended for parties of three, Bates said that he has served the massive cocktail to solo customers in the past, and watched them finish it in one sitting.

“I have had several (order it for themselves),” Bates said. “Plan on being here for the full hour if you’re going to, and a little water on the side is helpful.”

For customers not feeling up to the punch the monster packs, Pizza Pub offers a promotion for customers on their birthday. Anyone coming to the restaurant to celebrate gets draft beer on the house, as well as a souvenir mug.

If you go

What: Pizza Pub's monster margarita

Where: 1455 Wisconsin Dells Parkway

When: Open 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week

More info: Call 608-254-7877, online at pizzapub.com

