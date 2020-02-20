Pick Your Poison: Double Cut's Clint Eastwood Manhattan packs some heat in its elegant presentation

Ensconced within the Kalahari resort grounds in Lake Delton, Double Cut carries itself with more formality than many other waterpark restaurants. The waitstaff and bartenders are all dressed in vests and ties, and they employ a full-time sommelier and mixologist.
Erik Pattison has worked at Double Cut for four years, and he throws himself into his work with passion. While he acknowledges that wine is his first love, he’s also fond of the cocktail menu. One of his favorites, and one of the steakhouse’s most popular, is the Clint Eastwood.
According to Pattison, Double Cut’s take on the bourbon Manhattan gets its name from the hypermasculine movie star because it’s a tough, strong drink that won’t mess around. It packs quite a punch on the palate.
“It’s a new take on a bourbon Manhattan, served up with a little bit of orange bitters and homemade brandy cherry syrup,” Pattison said. “We use Knob Creek bourbon, sweet vermouth.”
Pattison and the staff use the orange bitters as opposed to the more standard angostura variety because the citrus notes highlight the lighter notes in the cocktail, since the house-made syrup already brings across the darker flavors bitters carries in a drink.
The cocktail packs a wallop, unsurprising considering a Manhattan is almost entirely liquor. The combination of sweet vermouth and the lighter orange bitters means the Clint Eastwood doesn’t burn too badly on the way down. Instead, it’s a rich, deep flavor that lets you know how much alcohol is going down.
Like any other Manhattan, the Clint Eastwood is designed to be sipped over time. Just a couple sips on an empty stomach and you’ll start to feel it.
“It’s kind of a strong, burly cocktail,” Pattison said.