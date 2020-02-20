Pick Your Poison: Double Cut's Clint Eastwood Manhattan packs some heat in its elegant presentation

Ensconced within the Kalahari resort grounds in Lake Delton, Double Cut carries itself with more formality than many other waterpark restaurants. The waitstaff and bartenders are all dressed in vests and ties, and they employ a full-time sommelier and mixologist.

Erik Pattison has worked at Double Cut for four years, and he throws himself into his work with passion. While he acknowledges that wine is his first love, he’s also fond of the cocktail menu. One of his favorites, and one of the steakhouse’s most popular, is the Clint Eastwood.

According to Pattison, Double Cut’s take on the bourbon Manhattan gets its name from the hypermasculine movie star because it’s a tough, strong drink that won’t mess around. It packs quite a punch on the palate.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a new take on a bourbon Manhattan, served up with a little bit of orange bitters and homemade brandy cherry syrup,” Pattison said. “We use Knob Creek bourbon, sweet vermouth.”

Pattison and the staff use the orange bitters as opposed to the more standard angostura variety because the citrus notes highlight the lighter notes in the cocktail, since the house-made syrup already brings across the darker flavors bitters carries in a drink.