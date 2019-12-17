Pick Your Poison: Downtown Dells classic Sand Bar sticks to promoting hometown beers

When it comes to classic Dells, you don’t get much more classic than Sand Bar. And when it comes to their drinks, the longtime establishment sticks to a Wisconsin classic: beer.
Open for more than 60 years at the corner of Washington and Superior in downtown Dells, Sand Bar sticks to their classic model of low prices, fun atmosphere and quality bar food. According to co-owner Bill Farmer, one of the most appealing portions of their business is the beer.
Farmer, a Chicago native, bought his stake in Sand Bar 25 years ago, after years of visiting the Dells and coming to the bar as a customer.. Since then, Farmer has developed quite an affinity for Wisconsin beers.
“Spotted Cow, let’s do that,” Farmer said, standing behind his bar. “That and Vintage Witchead IPA, if you’ve never had an IPA I’d recommend doing that.”
Spotted Cow is a quintessential Wisconsin beer, one of New Glarus Brewing Company’s flagship brews. Ask a visitor to name a Wisconsin beer, and they will often go to Spotted Cow. Vintage Witchead IPA.
But Farmer’s favorite goes to the Dells-based Port Huron brewing company, and their Czech Engine Pilsner. According to Port Huron itself, the pilsner’s bright flavor is best enjoyed as a summer beer. That doesn’t stop Farmer from recommending it during the chillier months.
Despite the fact that he has grown partial to the Port Huron during his time at Sand Bar, Farmer prefers to rotate what he drinks. Outside of his three go-to Wisconsin beers, Farmer is an avid whiskey drinker who enjoys a shot of Fireball.
“You have three different beers, but all three of them are great beers,” Farmer said. “So I would say Port Huron, Vintage or Spotted Cow.”