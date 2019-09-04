Any supper club worth their salt in Wisconsin knows how to serve up a quality old fashioned. However, at the long-standing Del-Bar in Lake Delton, you’ll find a signature old fashioned that breaks the Wisconsinite rules.
Opened in 1943 by Jim and Alice Wimmer, Del-Bar offers a relaxed supper club atmosphere, with a menu loaded with Wisconsin classics. Even as early as 4:30 on Friday, customers come packing in for Del-Bar’s happy hour and traditional Friday fish fry.
On offing in that happy hour is Del-Bar’s signature Wisconsin Old Fashioned. It’s full of typical ingredients familiar to any supper club connoisseur; sugar, bitters and cherries. But it’s the main component of the drink that might throw a customer for a loop: bourbon.
Now, outside of Wisconsin, many an old fashioned is prepared with whiskey or bourbon, but most sweet iterations of the drink around the Dells will come with a healthy helping of brandy. But Del-Bar and bartender Keven Randall wanted to take the classic drink in another direction.
“It’s flavorful and it’s the best one in town,” Randall said.
Randall and his fellow bartenders serve the classic Wisconsin old fashioned with J. Henry Wisconsin Bourbon Whiskey, a brand launched in 2011 out of Dane, less than 40 miles outside of the Dells. For Wisconsinites more used to brandy old fashioneds, this cocktail might pack a bigger punch than you’re used to.
The 46% ABV bourbon provides a shock to the unsuspecting palate, adding an appealing edge to the smooth supper club classic. Randall did say that although the J. Henry bourbon old fashioned is Del-Bar’s signature drink, the more traditional brandy variety is much more common among the restaurant’s guests.
And they don’t order them in short supply. Signature or brandy, Randall sets a high benchmark for the totals served.
“We probably make over 100 a night, per bartender,” Randall said. “Four bartenders on a Friday night, Friday night fish fry and a Wisconsin old fashioned, best way to do it.”
Del-Bar does make a delicious brandy old fashioned as well, but for someone looking to break from tradition and enjoy a supper club drink with a little more punch behind it, check out the Wisconsin old fashioned at Del-Bar.
