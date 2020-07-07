Pick Your Poison: Lake Delton's Summer House spruces up a classic Southern drink

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For a restaurant that operates only in warm months, a summer drink menu is vital. At Summer House in Lake Delton, the cocktails match the atmosphere.

One of the Dells-Delton area’s newest restaurants, Summer House sits on the shore of Lake Delton, open April to October to capitalize on its prime location. According to bar manager Steve Bellamia, Summer House aims to capitalize on the limited annual hours with a drink to accompany any warm summer evening.

Known as the Lake Delton Lemonade, the restaurant’s signature drink is a spin on the classic Southern combination of bourbon and lemonade, but employing a fresh twist. Bellamia said it’s stayed on the Summer House menu for more than two years, and it helps the restaurant do a brisk business every night.

“We’re very seasonal here, so all summer long we’ve had it and it’s been going really well,” Bellamia said.

To brighten up the classic combination, Summer House incorporates fresh mint and honey syrup, adding a complexity to the drink without drowning it in sweetness. The honey flavor comes across with force, so customers who don’t enjoy honey should steer clear. But, despite its power, the honey syrup doesn’t drown out the drink.