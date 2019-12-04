Most bars like to serve up a complex cocktail as their signature drink. At Fisher’s Bar in downtown Dells, the staff takes a different tack.
Open since 1933, this tavern advertises itself as a no-nonsense family establishment. Bartender Aaron VanSchodyke has worked at Fisher’s for eight years, but his history goes back much further.
His family has owned Fisher’s since his great-grandfather opened his doors. VanSchodyke’s uncle currently owns the bar, but he is next in line to take over. According to him, the bar’s signature drink is his grandfather’s favorite: blackberry brandy, straight-up.
“We keep it pretty simple here, it’s been generations,” VanSchodyke said. “Grandpa liked Phillips blackberry brandy. It’s kind of a staple for the uncles, and I guess I got the taste for it myself too.”
The brandy packs a wallop. Fisher’s serves it in thick shot glasses, so it appears the shot will be harder to take than it is. But once it goes down the hatch, it leaves a powerful punch of liquor on the palate.
However, that doesn’t mean the shot is unpleasant. Unlike a shot of vodka or rum, the strong taste of alcohol doesn’t mask the flavor of the liquor itself. The taste of blackberry itself isn’t too strong, but it provides a fruity accent to the brandy.
For VanSchodyke, his affinity comes mostly through familiarity. Phillips has always been stocked at Fisher’s, and the patrons often join the owning family in Tom Fisher’s favorite liquor.
“He passed it down to the brothers, they passed it down to me and all the cousins,” VanSchodyke said. “It’s kind of a cult following.”
It was an acquired taste for VanSchodyke himself, coming in after he returned to the bar. He studied journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater before coming back to the Dells. He bounced around from Mt. Olympus, back when it was still called Family Land, to the Original Wisconsin Ducks, before returning to his family’s bar.
For him, returning to Fisher’s was largely motivated by family. They’ve been attached to the building for decades, and now he’s next in line to inherit the bar.
“I’m the fifth generation working here,” VanSchodyke said. “My grandparents grew up upstairs, my parents did too.”
