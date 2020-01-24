Pick your poison: Pine Coves keeps it simple with a classic Bloody Mary

Keep it simple.

For Pine Cove owner and operator Aaron Cuyler, keeping it simple is an ethos that is instilled in every facet of his restaurant, from the burgers to the bar’s signature drink: the Bloody Mary.

“A lot of our (drinks) go back to the basics, keeping it simple,” said Cuyler. “It’s just fresh ingredients, and doing things the right way.”

The restaurant and bar, located on Castle Rock Lake, serves a lot of Bloody Mary’s. Cuyler says the drink is by far the bar’s most popular cocktail, helped in part by a special on Sundays which offers the drink for $1.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Traditionally made with vodka, tomato juice, and flavored with Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, lemon or lime juice, and spices, Cuyler says the bar’s Bloody Mary does not stray from the classic formula.

“We have a special blend of seasonings, we get a mix from Iowa, and add our own stuff to it,” Cuyler said. “It’s a special blend of juice… but it’s really as simple as it gets.”