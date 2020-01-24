Pick your poison: Pine Coves keeps it simple with a classic Bloody Mary

Keep it simple.
For Pine Cove owner and operator Aaron Cuyler, keeping it simple is an ethos that is instilled in every facet of his restaurant, from the burgers to the bar’s signature drink: the Bloody Mary.
“A lot of our (drinks) go back to the basics, keeping it simple,” said Cuyler. “It’s just fresh ingredients, and doing things the right way.”
The restaurant and bar, located on Castle Rock Lake, serves a lot of Bloody Mary’s. Cuyler says the drink is by far the bar’s most popular cocktail, helped in part by a special on Sundays which offers the drink for $1.
Traditionally made with vodka, tomato juice, and flavored with Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, lemon or lime juice, and spices, Cuyler says the bar’s Bloody Mary does not stray from the classic formula.
“We have a special blend of seasonings, we get a mix from Iowa, and add our own stuff to it,” Cuyler said. “It’s a special blend of juice… but it’s really as simple as it gets.”
Pine Cove is not Cuyler’s only restaurant, as he also owns and operates Log Cabin Deli in Mauston. While the Bloody Mary might be simple, the access to fresh deli products that comes from his other restaurant informs the garnishes available to patrons who order the drink.
“We bring over a lot of cheese and sausages from Log Cabin,” Cuyler said. “With the deli… we can make the garnishes really special.”
Pine Cove is open Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m.
