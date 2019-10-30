As the days get colder and shorter, Prairie House in Sauk Prairie has a few new drinks to keep locals warm.
The most colorful newcomer to the menu is a bright blue cocktail called “Midnight Kiss”, served in a champagne flute.
“It’s very pretty, a very nice drink” said Bar Manager Natasha Pospichal
Another new drink is the “Bonfire on the Beach”, a cinnamon whisky with coconut rum.
“That one will warm you up on a cold day, that’s for sure,” Pospichal said.
For those looking to have a drink served hot, Prairie House will now be offering Peppermint Patties, a hot cocoa served with peppermint schnapps.
Pospichal said she discovered the Midnight Kiss online at tipsybartender.com.
“I saw it and I saw the color of it (and I said) I like that,” Pospichal said.
As far as flavor goes, the drink combines the bitter citrus of blue curacao with the sweetness of champagne and boldness of vodka. The drink can optionally be garnished with a sugar rim and an orange slice.
Pospichal said people who enjoy Moscow Mules would likely enjoy the Midnight Kiss.
When it comes to pairing the drink with food, Pospichal said seafood would compliment the Midnight Kiss well, particularly shrimp. She said the Peppermint Patty, being hot cocoa, pretty much pairs well with everything.
Bonfire on the Beach, served in a rocks glass, combines the intense flavor of Fireball with the festive and fruity experience of coconut rum and topped with cola.
“Malibu is very popular here, Fireball is very popular here, so why not mix them together in something,” Pospichal said. “You get that coconut flavor with the cinnamon.”
The Midnight Kiss is $7, the Bonfire on the Beach is $7 and the Peppermint Patty is $5.
Prairie House patrons can come enjoy the newcomers to the menu now.
