Patrons of the Press Box in Sauk City can enjoy a drink with refreshing twists: the Moscow Mule.
For their Moscow Mules, Press Box staff use alcoholic ginger beer, giving the drink an extra boost not always found at other bars. While bars serving Moscow Mules with nonalcoholic ginger beer would only have vodka as a source of alcohol, Press Box has two sources, making the drink more potent.
“No one likes having their drink, that’s supposed to be stiff, less than it should be,” said Chef Guthrie Larson.
Press Box doesn’t use just any ginger beer either. The restaurant bar opts for the Scottish brand Crabbie’s, known for its spicy ginger flavor and citrus notes.
“Crabbie’s is hands down the most popular ginger beer producer,” Larson said.
Press Box Manager Sue Ballweg said some patrons choose to drink a bottle of Crabbie’s by itself.
As one might expect, the Moscow Mule is served in a copper mug, which enhances taste and helps keep the temperature of the drink chilly.
“We cut our limes in half and we actually squeeze limes in there,” Ballweg said.
Ballweg said another popular drink at Press Box is the Bloody Mary. “We add a lemon, we add, Worcestershire, we add A-1 sauce, we add horseradish sauce, and if they like it spicy then we add Tabasco,” Ballweg said. “It ends up with a really good flavor.”
The Moscow Mule is $6.50 and the Bloody Marys are $6.25.
“We (also) keep a pretty rounded selection of (beer) taps,” Ballweg said.
Press Box is also going to be hosting a Bar Hop around April 18, which will help raise money for Bar Buddies, the nonprofits safe ride program designed to help bar-goers get transportation safely and legally.
“I’m very excited for it,” Larson said.
Ballweg said the event will include hidden Easter eggs, prizes and even a drawing for an Easter basket filled with liquor bottles.
“I wanted to get more help raising money for Bar Buddies,” Ballweg said. “People are more willing to come out when they know they have a safe ride home.”
