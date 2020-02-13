Pick your poison: Randall's serves a fruity twist on mojitos, Moscow mules

Randall’s Uptown Bar owner Kyle Randall describes his bar as “more of a beer and shot bar,” but that does not stop him from trying to blow away customers who want to mix things up with a cocktail.

“I’ll do specialty drinks on request,” Randall said. “I do some flavored Moscow mules, they’re a tad bit different, and a mojito with all flavors that are really good.”

Randall says he likes to keep his drinks “pretty simple,” but will experiment with flavored liquors when making his drinks.

In making the Moscow mules Randall will use a couple shots of either blueberry, watermelon, raspberry, citrus, or, on request, regular vodka before mixing in ginger beer and lime. Of course, the drink is served in a copper mug to keep the concoction cool and refreshing.

Randall said another popular drink is the mojito.

“The ladies really seem to like it,” Randall said.

To make the mojito Randall again uses flavored alcohol, such as strawberry, raspberry, or mango rum. He then mixes in an ounce of fruit puree to flavor and thicken the drink, and tops it off with club soda.