Pick your poison: Randall's serves a fruity twist on mojitos, Moscow mules

Randall’s Uptown Bar owner Kyle Randall describes his bar as “more of a beer and shot bar,” but that does not stop him from trying to blow away customers who want to mix things up with a cocktail.
“I’ll do specialty drinks on request,” Randall said. “I do some flavored Moscow mules, they’re a tad bit different, and a mojito with all flavors that are really good.”
Randall says he likes to keep his drinks “pretty simple,” but will experiment with flavored liquors when making his drinks.
In making the Moscow mules Randall will use a couple shots of either blueberry, watermelon, raspberry, citrus, or, on request, regular vodka before mixing in ginger beer and lime. Of course, the drink is served in a copper mug to keep the concoction cool and refreshing.
Randall said another popular drink is the mojito.
“The ladies really seem to like it,” Randall said.
To make the mojito Randall again uses flavored alcohol, such as strawberry, raspberry, or mango rum. He then mixes in an ounce of fruit puree to flavor and thicken the drink, and tops it off with club soda.
“In the summer I’ll have mint leaves, because if you don’t use up all the mint leaves they go bad, and since I don’t have a restaurant I can’t incorporate them into food,” Randall said. “I’ll change it up for some people, some people like a little bit of lime juice in there to make it a tad bit more tart.”
Patron Nicole Krutke enjoys ordering the mojito.
“I think they’re awesome, yeah,” Krutke said. “It’s nummy, nummy, nummy.”
While Randall is proud of his mixed drinks, he recommends that beer drinkers who want to try something new branch out and order either the Peanut Butter and Jelly Joe or the Toasted beers by Hillsboro Brewing Company.
“I can’t keep them in stock,” Randall said. “They’re local, they have a great brewery, and they’re my two best sellers.”
The mojito or Moscow mule are available for $5, while the beers are available in 10 ounce glasses for $3 or a 16 ounce glass for $4. Randall’s Uptown Bar is located at 130 E. State St., Mauston, and is open 6:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.