Pick Your Poison: Reedsburg’s J’s Pub’s Punch brings tropical flavor

One of the signature drinks at J’s Pub and Grill in Reedsburg packs a punch of tropical flavor, reminding those who sip it to think of summer days.
Owner Jayson Pettit described drinking a J’s Pub Punch as “luscious and fruity” and said it will remind those who drink it of warmer seasons, with a variety of flavors from coconut to raspberry and orange. The drink has been around since the establishment opened in 2013 at its current location at 280 Viking Drive, he said.
“It’s fruity,” Pettit said of the J's Pub Punch. “Makes them think they are sitting on a beach in Hawaii instead of a cold, winter, snowy day in Wisconsin.”
While his favorite cocktails are the seasonal drinks the snowflake martini and the chai tea kringle, Senior Manager and Bartender Maxx Shapiro said the J’s Pub Punch is another one of his favorites.
“It’s just refreshing, it’s the taste of summer,” Shapiro said.
Shapiro makes the drink by mixing coconut rum, peach schnapps, raspberry schnapps, half an organge, pineapple juice and a splash of cherry juice. The concoction is garnished with an orange and cherry.
Another popular beverage at J’s Pub and Grill is the white and red sangria, both made with local wines, Pettit said. The white sangria is made with The Girlfriend wine from Baraboo Bluff Winery, with orange, lemon and lime fruit, triple sec and Sprite, while the red sangria is made with Botham Vineyards red wine from the Barneveld based winery, he said.
“Those are great ones. We do pitchers on the patio in the summer,” Pettit said of the sangria's.
The restaurant’s spring cocktail menu will be release in March, Pettit said. Besides the cocktails, J’s Pub and Grill has a “shop local philosophy” carrying eight craft beers, 20 different liquors and five wines from throughout the state, he said.
J’s Pub and Grill is open daily from 11 AM to 9 PM, Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Happy Hour is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
