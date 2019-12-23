Pick your Poison: River Walk Pub's new owner gives her own twist to the menu with the Jillian

The River Walk Pub changed hands earlier in 2019, and with the new ownership came a brand new signature cocktail.
New owner Jillian Campbell took ownership of the longtime downtown staple in July, and developed a new drink for the bar area: The Jillian.
According to bartender Dameyian Stafford, The Jillian is essentially the new owner’s take on a Long Island Iced Tea. It certainly packs the same wallop as a Long Island: it comes with vodka., gin, rum, triple sec and amaretto. Campbell added grenadine and pineapple juice to cut into the harsh alcohol flavor.
“It’s like a Long Island, but it’s a flavorful Long Island,” Stafford said. “Younger people, in the 21 area… always want something fruity or something tasty but they still want to get drunk.”
According to Stafford, a six-year River Walk Pub veteran, Campbell developed the drink at her previous work in food service, and imported it to the pub after she bought it out.
“It did well where she was at prior, so she brought it here too,” Stafford said.
The pineapple juice and grenadine in the drink goes a long way toward masking the powerful alcohol flavor in the cocktail, but it doesn’t fully kill the sharp edge provided by the five different liquors. The taste itself is mostly the fruity flavors added on, leaving the drink liable to sneaking up on customers.
The taste is smoother than its Long Island inspiration, as it’s not purely a cup of alcohol like the bartime staple. However, that doesn’t mean the Jillian is any less potent. A couple of those will probably lead to a taxi home.
“It’s kind of potent,” Stafford said.