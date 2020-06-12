Pick your Poison: Sarento's in Wisconsin Dells revamps the margarita with an unconventional twist

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When picturing classic Italian family-style dining, most people won’t think of a fresh spin on a margarita. But Sarento’s in the Wisconsin Dells is unafraid of bucking expectations.

General manager Kiril Mircheski points to several drinks on the Sarento’s menu as being hits among customers, such as the more traditionally Italian espresso martini. But bar manager Ryan Field said that the newest cocktail on the menu, a peach-basil margarita, currently holds the torch among customers.

Introduced less than a year ago, the peach-basil margarita was an instant hit with customers. Initially brought in as a summer feature drink, Field said that customers began ordering the cocktail in droves after hearing about it.

“The peach and basil were kind of a hot thing that was going on, and we tried putting them all together in a margarita,” Field said. “Once we sold one, we sold probably a hundred in three days. People were just flying out for it.”

The margarita only recently became a fixture on the menu, to go along with its popularity with customers. Field credits the freshness brought in by the peach-basil combo with the drink’s success, saying that the flavors work despite the unconventional mix of peach and tequila.