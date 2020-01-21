Pick Your Poison: Sexy snowman brings warmth during winter at The Vault in Reedsburg

One of the popular winter drinks at The Vault Wine Bar and Lounge is a take on a white chocolate martini.

General Manger Katrina Knight said the drink is made with vanilla vodka, white creme de cacao, white chocolate liquor and French vanilla cream. Knight pours all the ingredients into a shaker, fills it with ice, shakes and stains it into a martini glass rimmed with sugar.

While it’s a cold drink, Knight said it makes those who sip it feel warm inside.

“It’s almost like an ice coffee type of feel or like a cold hot chocolate in a weird sense,” she said.

Knight, who’s been a bartender for 14 years, said she came up with the creation by searching the internet and “tweaked” the recipe to her own style. Another popular drink at The Vault is the Hot Caramel Apple Cider, salted caramel vodka, apple cider heat up in the microwave and topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce.

“When people come in and they are really cold that’s a nice one to offer,” she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Knight said all the seasonal drinks at The Vault Bar and Lounge provide something for everyone.