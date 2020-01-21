Pick Your Poison: Sexy snowman brings warmth during winter at The Vault in Reedsburg

One of the popular winter drinks at The Vault Wine Bar and Lounge is a take on a white chocolate martini.
General Manger Katrina Knight said the drink is made with vanilla vodka, white creme de cacao, white chocolate liquor and French vanilla cream. Knight pours all the ingredients into a shaker, fills it with ice, shakes and stains it into a martini glass rimmed with sugar.
While it’s a cold drink, Knight said it makes those who sip it feel warm inside.
“It’s almost like an ice coffee type of feel or like a cold hot chocolate in a weird sense,” she said.
Knight, who’s been a bartender for 14 years, said she came up with the creation by searching the internet and “tweaked” the recipe to her own style. Another popular drink at The Vault is the Hot Caramel Apple Cider, salted caramel vodka, apple cider heat up in the microwave and topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce.
“When people come in and they are really cold that’s a nice one to offer,” she said.
Knight said all the seasonal drinks at The Vault Bar and Lounge provide something for everyone.
“Whether you like creamy drinks or you like fruity drinks or you like a little stronger whisky flavored drinks there’s always something for somebody,” Knight said.
The Vault started serving its winter drinks Dec. 21, the first day of winter, and no earlier to keep in step with the seasons. She said it plans to keep doing so until March, when the spring season drinks will be released.
“People look forward to them, they can’t wait,” Knight said.
Knight said the Vault is a full service bar with eight on tap craft beers, 40 wines, “top shelf liquor,” and various domestic beers and club sodas. Other popular signature drinks range from the Jesse James to the Wild Bunch, named after famous bank robbers and outlaws.
The Vault will continue with its winter drinks in addition to its Valentine’s Day drink specials Feb. 14-15, she said.
The Vault is open from Tuesdays through Thursdays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 4 p.m. until Midnight Fridays and Saturdays, according to the establishments Facebook page. Additional information on The Vault Bar and Lounge by calling 608-768-4500 or visit its Facebook page.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.