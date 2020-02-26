Pick Your Poison: The Green Owl moves into new era as a whiskey bar

As local bars look to stand out in a crowded market, Lake Delton’s The Green Owl goes back to basics.

Advertised as “down-to-earth,” The Green Owl launched its whiskey bar transition in late 2019. According to bar cook Justin Walker, the idea came about from the staff’s love of whiskey.

“Our boss and a lot of our other co-workers here are pretty fond of whiskey,” Walker said. “So, we decided to just turn it into a whiskey bar. It’s been this way for a good, solid four or five months right now.”

Since The Green Owl moved into featuring whiskey, the staff has acquired more than 70 varieties, and Walker said they’re looking to get up to 100. The selection is wide-ranging, from rail liquor all the way up to Rest In Peace Van Winkle, which goes for $700 a bottle and $30 per shot. They also feature a $200 bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue.

While Walker’s favorite is the Van Winkle, he acknowledges that it may not be the most accessible whiskey for most of the bar’s customers. The Green Owl’s featured whiskey, Buffalo Trace, is the most popular beverage at the bar, at least in Walker’s estimation.