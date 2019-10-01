As summer winds down, Dells residents might be searching for cocktails to remind them of warmer times. They need look no further than Hot Rocks and their Tiki Punch.
One of the young restaurant’s series of signature cocktails, the Tiki Punch is designed to evoke the light, tropical feel of a drink on the beach in Polynesia. According to Hot Rocks general manager Kal Kanchev, the Tiki Punch blossomed into the restaurant’s most popular drink due to its bright, tropical palate.
“It has a lot of flavors,” Kanchev said. “It kind of blends all the tropical fruits into one with some nice different selections of rum. I think overall, it’s more appealing to people because they recognize the blend of fruits and alcohol.”
Hot Rocks pre-mixes their signature cocktails to prepare for their busy evenings, but make sure the mix maintains the careful balance between three varieties of rum and several fruit juices.
When drinking a Tiki Punch, the overwhelming flavor is pineapple. It’s a common base for tropical cocktails, and it evokes a lighter pina colada type of palate. Despite the fact that the drink has a total of two shots of rum in it, you don’t really detect any alcohol until the last notes of the drink, when you notice a faint kick of rum flavor as it goes down.
The Tiki Punch is one of seven specialty drinks on the Hot Rocks menu, all of which have a common thread: they’re served in novelty tiki glasses the guests can keep as souvenirs. According to Kanchev, the tiki cups have been an idea for Hot Rocks since it opened.
“It came up with the theme of the restaurant,” Kanchev said. “So we decided to come up with some cool glasses and some tropical ideas for cocktails that’s different from other places in the Dells.”
While Tiki Punch is the most popular, Kanchev said the staff favorite is the Chief Lapu Lapu, a slightly more potent mix of light and dark rums, alongside orange juice, lime juice and grenadine.
