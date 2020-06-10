Related to this story
Most Popular
JUNEAU — A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a 51-year-old Watertown woman who was convicted first-degree reckless homicide charges fo…
About two dozen people turned out for a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Beaver Dam around 2 p.m. Wednesday as the outcry against the death…
JUNEAU – Dodge County reported on Thursday that a third person has died in the county of COVID 19.
It’s time to get out the colored pencils and sketchbook and use some imagination.
Theft — At 7:14 a.m. May 29, someone reported theft of a wallet from a locked vehicle overnight in the 200 block of Prairie View Drive. There …
A Poynette woman was charged Wednesday following an incident of domestic violence.
A Cambria man was charged with child abuse after a play fight turned violent.
Work on the historic St. Katharine Drexel Church in Beaver Dam was not technically a restoration.
WATERTOWN – Watertown Police Officer Pedro Gallegos remains on administrative leave, per department policy, since the May 31 death of Thomas J…
On June 5, the Dane County Sheriff's Office reported Clarence Floyd was found safe in Black Earth.