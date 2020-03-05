Piece of local history uncovered on Beaver Dam barn

It’s not exactly buried treasure, but it sure is a fabulous find.

An advertisement from long ago was uncovered Wednesday on a barn between Columbus and Beaver Dam.

“We found it when we were taking down the siding yesterday. We knew it was there but we didn’t know what the sign was for,” said Tyler Zuehlke of Zuehlke Bros. Farm. “Now that we have everything off we can see all of it. We always thought it was a seed company sign.”

Zuehlke explained that the painted advertisement was on the barn when his great-grandpa bought the property in 1960.

“He wanted to re-side it back then so the boards would stay preserved. He put cement slats over it to cover it up. Recently the slats have been falling off so we went to re-side it again and now the sign is exposed,” he said.

The sign reads McKinstry-Yauman Co., quality home furnishings and carpeting since 1858.

“We didn’t know there had ever been a second part to the business’s name,” said Zuehlke.

McKinstry’s Home Furnishings in Beaver Dam is lauded as Wisconsin's longest continually operated family-owned business, now in its 162nd year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}