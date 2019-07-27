Two years ago, a brief encounter with an autistic child at the Dodge County Fair altered Kaitlin Neu’s life.
She’s working with a team to bring the Pig Pals Swine Spectacular, a pig show for youth with disabilities, to the Dodge County Fair swine and sheep barn on Aug. 18 at 10:30 a.m.
Neu, from County Line 4-H, was sitting with her pig in the swine barn at the Dodge County Fair in 2017. She was allowing visitors to feed her pig marshmallow treats.
“A mom and her son walked up,” Neu said. “I asked him if he’d like to feed my pig a marshmallow. His mom said, ‘he’s autistic, nonverbal, and doesn’t show any emotion, so I’m not sure he’ll do it.’ I asked if I could try. The boy took the marshmallow, fed it to my pig, and proceeded to turn around and smile at his mom. She immediately started crying and told me, ‘That was the first time he’s smiled in about two years.’”
Neu said the emotional experience opened her eyes to the fact that some youth don’t have the same opportunities she has had to show animals.
The Pig Pals Swine Spectacular will incorporate youth with disabilities in showing swine.
Also on the Pig Pals committee is Mary Pat Boschert of Beaver Dam, who’s a special education teacher in Dodge County, and her son, Andy Boschert. He shows pigs as well, and has participated in the State Fair’s version of this special-needs program. The Boscherts and Neu will be on hand the day of the show.
There are a limited number of spots available for youth with disabilities. There is no cost to participate and the event is aimed at youth in seventh to 12th grade with intellectual disabilities like autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, sensory-processing disorder, etc. Each participant will be given a T-shirt and an award ribbon.
For more information or registration forms, visit the Dodge County UW-Extension office, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, or call Neu at 920-342-5198 or the Boscherts at 920-382-7943. Registrations must be postmarked by Wednesday.
