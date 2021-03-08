Pilot makes emergency landing on Highway 136

No injuries were reported after a Michigan pilot made an emergency landing Saturday on a small strip of State Highway 136 closed to traffic for construction, according to a release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

Around 2:30 p.m., a caller reported that a small plane made an emergency landing in the town of Baraboo.

Deputies, the Baraboo Fire Department and medical first responders found the airplane on a section of the highway currently closed for construction.

Pilot Joseph R. Fullerton of Saint Ignace, Michigan, told authorities that the plane was having “fuel line issues,” which forced the emergency landing. The successful landing resulted in no injuries to Fullerton.

According to the release, the airplane had “very minor damage” on one of its wings caused by contact with tree branches. The Federal Aviation Administration helped the sheriff’s office investigate the emergency landing.

