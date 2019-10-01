Pink Droyd brings a comprehensive experience to Baraboo when it celebrates the 40th anniversary of “The Wall” on Saturday at the Al. Ringling Theatre.
Expect more than music.
“It’s an all-out assault on the senses,” keyboardist Daniel Fisher said.
The Fort Wayne, Indiana tribute band will play the live version of the iconic Pink Floyd album -- music it sets to an intelligent light show that often surprises the people in attendance.
“I hear it all the time from the people at our shows: ‘I had no idea it would be like that -- and if I had known, I would have told so many of my friends,’” Fisher said. “Well, why didn’t you?”
The group that formed in 2007 plays about 20 shows per year and has never before played in Baraboo, lead singer and guitarist Kevin Quandt said. Its five core members want to provide “all of the elements” that make Pink Floyd, Pink Floyd and that make The Wall, The Wall.
“One thing for people to pay attention to is this isn’t the studio version of The Wall,” Quandt said. “The songs are a little bit different, and there are actually a couple of songs that weren’t on the studio album.”
Quandt prefers the live version of The Wall because it “stitches everything together so well,” he said, whereas the studio cut of The Wall is exactly that -- cut.
“It’s Roger Waters’ grand opus,” Quandt said of the songwriter and The Wall, a double album the band released in the fall of 1979. “The studio version is shorter than the live version because they could only fit so much on the vinyl. When you play it live, you’re not bound by those constraints.”
Fisher was a member of the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany when the movie version of The Wall was released in the early 1980s. For Fisher and millions of other music fans, the album and the movie arrived with much anticipation and emotion.
“Many of their albums had already come out before I was ever really aware of them,” Fisher said of Pink Floyd. “But not The Wall. I remember when the singles got released on the air, I remember the TV commercials with the (distinct) animation. It was a big deal in my life.”
Fisher considers The Wall to be “altruistic” in its message -- an album that condemns war, racism, social injustice and explores many other issues. And yet, somehow, the album feels to Fisher like “a single thought” that’s been communicated from beginning to end.
“It’s that continuity,” Fisher said of what makes the album special to him. “You could even just pick out the sound effects, randomly, and I think people would instantly know what’s going on -- the helicopter, the kids on the playground,” Fisher used as examples.
Apart from the lights, the stage props and video accompaniment in Pink Droyd shows are the actual people playing the music, Quandt said. The band wants audiences to feel engaged by the whole performance, for them “to see that we really are performing these songs.”
“I’ve been to shows where bands will play Pink Floyd perfectly well, but it’s stiff,” Quandt said. “It doesn’t engage me and I think to myself, ‘Well, I could have watched this on TV. Why am I here?’
“Roger Waters, on the other hand, he’s very animated when he performs," Quandt continued. "Even at 72, 73 years old, he walks the stage and engages people. He’s always changing up his productions to make them different. That’s what we do, too.
"It helps the music come alive.”
