Pink pumpkin project progresses: Waupun FFA adopts cancer support effort

“Porcelain Princess” or “Porcelain Doll” pumpkins are pastel pink. Their color serves as a reminder of breast cancer and the fight to end the epidemic. Each year nearly 335,000 men and women are diagnosed with the disease, many with fatal results.

The pumpkins’ orange flesh may be used in any way that a normal pumpkin may be used — in pies, carved as jack-o-lanterns or as seasonal decorations. They normally grow to the size of a basketball, but can easily grow larger. Size depends on growing conditions.

“If you took a regular orange pumpkin and pushed it down from the top, that’s how I’d describe it,” said Beaver. “The ribs are deep. It looks kind of square from the side. They’re a cool pumpkin, that’s for sure.”

Each of the kids planted three hills (with three seeds per hill). The yield is projected be about 100 pumpkins. Beaver guesses that at least a couple hundred dollars will be raised, again depending on what each students wants to do.