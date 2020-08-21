Pink pumpkin project progresses: Waupun FFA adopts cancer support effort

WAUPUN – When the call went out to raise pink pumpkins for breast cancer awareness, three Waupun Junior High School students grabbed their shovels and hoes.
The seeds for the local Pink Pumpkin Patch Project were soon planted.
Kris Beaver is an eight-year Waupun agriculture Instructor, and has 14 years of experience in the field. His is the junior high FFA advisor.
“Last October, I went to the National FFA Convention and met Pink Pumpkin Patch founder Carol Froese. Her foundation raises money for breast cancer research,” Beaver said. “When I brought the idea back to my students there was a lot of interest. In the end three kids -- Blayne Kloosterboer – going into grade 8, Corey Ruis (pronounced rice) – going into grade 9 and Lucas Bresser – going into grade 8 -- were actually able to make it happen. Their families are all very supportive of their involvement.”
All or a portion of the profits may be donated.
“They can decide how they’re going to do it,” said Beaver. “They have to do all the work, they keep track of their time and expenses and they handle how they’re going to support the cause.”
Their involvement also counts as a Supervised Agriculture Experience — the projects each member completes as part of their leadership training in FFA. Ag teaching staff visit the planting sites. Logs are kept listing progress, experiences, finances and other details.
“Porcelain Princess” or “Porcelain Doll” pumpkins are pastel pink. Their color serves as a reminder of breast cancer and the fight to end the epidemic. Each year nearly 335,000 men and women are diagnosed with the disease, many with fatal results.
The pumpkins’ orange flesh may be used in any way that a normal pumpkin may be used — in pies, carved as jack-o-lanterns or as seasonal decorations. They normally grow to the size of a basketball, but can easily grow larger. Size depends on growing conditions.
“If you took a regular orange pumpkin and pushed it down from the top, that’s how I’d describe it,” said Beaver. “The ribs are deep. It looks kind of square from the side. They’re a cool pumpkin, that’s for sure.”
Each of the kids planted three hills (with three seeds per hill). The yield is projected be about 100 pumpkins. Beaver guesses that at least a couple hundred dollars will be raised, again depending on what each students wants to do.
“I had the land set aside for a garden and thought, ’If I’m going to grow pumpkins anyway, why not grow pink pumpkins and make it go toward a good cause?” said Ruis, who resides in a rural subdivision near Waupun. “I initially lost one plant to rabbits, but they’ve made up for that ever since. Getting water out to them after I planted them was a challenge, but I found some 10- or 12-gallon drums and put them on a cart hooked up to the mower. That worked fine.”
Typical of all pumpkins, they didn’t do much progress for a long time. It was only recently that the plants shot into action.
“I was super surprised about how thick the vines got and how quickly they grew,” Ruis said. “Now I can barely walk through them. They’re definitely coming in well.”
Regarding his connection to cancer awareness, Ruis had an experience relatively close to home.
“My step-grandpa had renal cancer, and I know that was an awful experience to go through. Super hard times,” Ruis said. “So to help anyone, with whatever kind of cancer it is, would be amazing.”
For Bresser, who lives on a farm in the Town of Alto, the connection is closer.
“My grandma died of cancer two years ago, so I’m very eager to support the cause of cancer awareness,” he said.
He initially roto-tilled the weeds and has been pulling them by hand recently to protect the sprawling vines.
Growing results have been terrific.
“My first pumpkin is about ready to pick,” Bresser said. “It’s about as a basketball-and-a-half big. There are at least 40 or 50 right now. The plants are growing out of the garden and into the cow pasture.”
He may set up a pumpkin stand at his aunt and uncle’s house in Waupun. He plans to split the profits 50/50 from an average of $5 each.
Kloosterboer also lives in the Town of Alto. For him the choice was an easy one.
“I have some prior experience growing pumpkins and it’s for a really good cause,” he said. “Plus it seemed like it would be a lot of fun.”
He has no personal connection to cancer, but was still moved by the cause.
“I went to the website (pinkpumpkinpatch.org) and saw how many people it has helped so that was my motivation,” Kloosterboer said. “Luckily I don’t have any close relatives who have had it.”
He moves a wagon to the roadside each morning and brings it back to the yard each evening – using a mix of the honor system and personal service to connect payment.
He is thinking about donating all of the money raised through pink pumpkin sales to a cancer charity, while keeping the money raised through his regular pumpkin sales.
He lives on a farm, where his dad allotted a large section for pumpkins. No mere amateur, he planted 50 hills of pumpkins on a little bit more than an acre of land.
There are already 50 or so pink pumpkins that have formed, with at least that number yet to come.
Early projections are good, with a higher yield than initially expected and with profits perhaps topping the initial forecast. Proceeds also depend, in part, on buyers’ generosity.
“Each student has a slightly different plan,” said Beaver. “One said he’ll sell them for $5 apiece and split the profit between himself and a cancer charity. One said he’s donating $2 to charity and the rest goes to pay his dad back for ploughing the ground and for other expenses. It’s entirely up to them how they want to do it.”
The Waupun FFA Chapter provided the seeds.
“All three of these kids are junior high FFA officers,” said Beaver. “From the minute they joined they have shown leadership. They lead by example. They’re good, hard working kids who are doing something good for the community. That’s what we strive to do here at the Waupun FFA.”
Sales will likely start in September and will continue through October.
