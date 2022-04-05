Pinwheels to be placed at PAVE this weekend to bring awareness to child abuse

Blue pinwheels will be placed outside of the new PAVE facility on Burnett Street on Saturday to show the number of children who are harmed by child abuse over a year in Dodge County.

“This is the second year that this event has taken place,” said Stacey Berg, child and teen advocate for PAVE. “Last year we put up 328 pinwheels at our new Burnett building.”

PAVE, which stands for Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate, is the only emergency domestic violence shelter in Dodge County.

One pinwheel was placed for each reported case of child abuse or neglect in Dodge County in 2019.

“We are currently waiting on the statistics about child abuse in Dodge County,” Berg said. “We will have those numbers by the time the event takes place.”

The Guardians of the Children Hawg City Chapter will be placing the pinwheels in the ground as a reminder of child abuse prevention month. The pinwheels will be put in place after a short presentation at 10 a.m. Saturday. One pinwheel will be placed for each reported case of child abuse or neglect in Dodge County in 2020.

Guardians of the Children Hawg City Chapter provides protection to children who have experienced child abuse in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Jefferson and Dodge Counties.

The Pinwheels for Prevention campaign was created by Prevent Child Abuse America in 2008.

“As far as other events that take place in April for Child Abuse Prevention Month, there are quite a few,” Berg said. "Pinwheels for Prevention" is a nationally recognized event that takes place in many cities across the United States.

Every year the president of the United States gives a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, Berg said. Former President Ronald Reagan first designated April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in 1983.

Those who can’t attend on Saturday can find other ways to help out throughout the month, Websites like preventchildabuse.org have activities to take part in. One example is April 27, or Digital Advocacy Day, where it calls on the community to contact elected officials to support community-based programs that benefit children and families.

The pinwheels will remain up outside the building at 111 E. Burnett St. for the month of April.

