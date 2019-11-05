“Pippin” the musical is making a colorful, circus-themed return to Baraboo this month after 38 years.
The Baraboo Theatre Guild first produced the Broadway musical in 1981, now welcoming six of its original contributors for an alternative version that debuts Thursday at the Al. Ringling Theatre.
“It’s full of dance and color and energy, but it also has a meaningful story,” said Director Tina Lang, who served in the orchestra for BTG’s first “Pippin” production.
“It should challenge people to think, even while they’re having fun and being entertained.”
Circus World donated many of the costumes for the BTG production, which features 35 cast members and 11 orchestra members.
“These costumes are very expensive and they’re not the most durable things,” Producer Melisa Skwor said of an aspect the audience should look forward to in the new production. “They have spangles and sparkles and glitter, and we can’t thank Circus World enough for the trust they’ve placed in us to use them.
“We appreciate all the support we’ve received from the community because it’s been huge.”
Major expenses of the $35,000 musical included acquiring the rights, renting the theater and providing lighting and sound, Skwor said. Key local sponsors of the show include Wilderness Resort, Festival Foods, Baraboo Burger Company, Shamrock Cow Care, Bank of Wisconsin Dells, MSA Professional Services, Hill-Dale Veterinary Care and Dental Associates/Paschen Orthodontics.
The script and score are very similar to the original production, Lang said, but the circus costumes and set designs give this one an appropriate twist.
A few years ago, Lang attended the circus-themed version of “Pippin” in New York and knew, immediately, it’d be a perfect fit for Baraboo. “This is the home of the Ringlings and Circus World,” she said, “and when ‘Pippin’ came up as an option for our fall musical, we jumped on it.”
“Pippin” explores a young man’s wish to become something other than the ordinary, Lang said. Mysterious circus troupe players try to recruit Pippin as a member, when, along the way, he discovers his relationships with people -- “the ordinary gifts of life,” Lang said -- can make his life extraordinary.
BTG President Katie James plays Pippin’s love interest named Catherine -- “an ordinary woman who lives an ordinary life,” she explained. The value of the story for the audience, James believes, is how easily they might relate to various character struggles like Pippin's.
“A lot of people have a difficult time figuring out what they want to do with their life,” James said of Pippin, the character. “Basically everybody has moments where they say, ‘Oh, that’s not me and so let’s try this,’ and it’s because they’re finding out what they really want to be in life.”
James said Circus World also donated props for the show including the bull tubs for actors to stand on and a big red circus ring.
“It’s definitely authentic,” James said of the production. “Every character, every ensemble member has to bring that razzle-dazzle kind of energy to these songs because that’s what circus performers do. They’re always on, from beginning to end.”
BTG is in its 72nd season and typically averages between 50 and 75 total members each year, Skwor said. “We’re proud of that (longevity) because it isn’t easy. We want to make Baraboo proud with this production and in every production.
“Everybody does this for the love of theater. The best part is we get to share that love with other people.”
