Plan Commission approves new Dollar General store in Portage

Plan Commission members approved the site plan for new construction of a building that will hold a familiar chain retail store along East Wisconsin Street during their Monday meeting held via teleconference.

Steve Sobiek, director of business development and planning, said the 9,100-square-foot Dollar General store may break ground at the corner of Brady Street by March.

“Dollar General has submitted a site plan that includes a demolition plan, a grading plan, erosion control plan, stormwater management plan, utility plan, an exterior rendering and a landscaping plan to redevelop the newly consolidated 30,527-square-foot parcel,” Sobiek said.

Two parcels were consolidated by request of the corporation during the Nov. 16 commission meeting to create the large space between Brady Street and Brooks Street a block northwest of Portage Motors. Sobiek said a two-story house which stands on the property, along with a shed, will be torn down.

The white brick and black metal building will have an entrance facing part of a 30-stall parking lot that abuts East Wisconsin Street.

