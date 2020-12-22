 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plan Commission approves new Dollar General store in Portage
comments
alert featured

Plan Commission approves new Dollar General store in Portage

{{featured_button_text}}
Portage Plan Commission member Chuck Sulik (copy)

Portage Plan Commission member Chuck Sulik reviews a proposed land use map in December 2019 that was to be included in the 2030 Comprehensive Plan that was approved at the beginning of the year. Sulik was one of the seven commissioners who unanimously approved a site plan application from Dollar General during Monday's meeting. 

 DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVE

Plan Commission members approved the site plan for new construction of a building that will hold a familiar chain retail store along East Wisconsin Street during their Monday meeting held via teleconference.

Steve Sobiek, director of business development and planning, said the 9,100-square-foot Dollar General store may break ground at the corner of Brady Street by March.

“Dollar General has submitted a site plan that includes a demolition plan, a grading plan, erosion control plan, stormwater management plan, utility plan, an exterior rendering and a landscaping plan to redevelop the newly consolidated 30,527-square-foot parcel,” Sobiek said.

Two parcels were consolidated by request of the corporation during the Nov. 16 commission meeting to create the large space between Brady Street and Brooks Street a block northwest of Portage Motors. Sobiek said a two-story house which stands on the property, along with a shed, will be torn down.

The white brick and black metal building will have an entrance facing part of a 30-stall parking lot that abuts East Wisconsin Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Staff recommends approval of the site plan contingent upon Dollar General or its agent drafting a stormwater management maintenance agreement,” Sobiek said.

There was little discussion from commissioners. Bill Barthen asked for a clarification on the purpose of a stormwater management maintenance agreement.

Director of Public Works Aaron Jahncke explained that the agreement is to primarily “underscore what needs to be maintained,” like clean piping and cleaning out the necessary basins used for a stormwater system.

Commissioners agreed to the site plan contingent upon the drafting of a stormwater management plan.

Sobiek said the new store should create 6 to 10 new jobs. The company has a tentative groundbreaking in February or March. The building should be completed in late 2021.

https://goo.gl/maps/6couLcZCcbC7rR6n7

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Santa visits Necedah Students

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News