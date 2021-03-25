Planner pursues expansion of Baraboo floral business to create new event space

Plans are moving forward for an updated design to a well-known Baraboo business as it changes owners and officials approve it for a new use.

Linda Gumz of Endeavor has been working to purchase 302 Eighth St., which houses the floral shop Wild Apples, as a means for creating a private retreat and gathering space.

“It's a place where people who want to work on like-minded projects together...but it can also be used for a yoga retreat, a bridal shower, a baby shower,” Gumz said. “I try to be respectful of the neighborhood and let it be a use that would fit in.”

The development plan, which would add roughly 2,000 square feet to the existing building, was approved by Baraboo Common Council members Tuesday to designate the area as planned unit development zoning for GMF Properties LLC overseen by Gumz. The city Plan Commission unanimously agreed during a meeting March 16 to recommend the request to the council.

Missi Blum, owner of Wild Apples, will continue to occupy 700 square feet at the front of the building facing Eighth Street with her business by leasing out the space. Blum said sale of the building was imminent. Gumz was looking to get approval for the project before proceeding with the purchase.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}