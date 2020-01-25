Planners say Highway 51 project could start a year early

The public recently gained insight into a project that will overhaul nearly 11 miles of Highway 51 between Tomlinson Road in Poynette and Ontario Street in Portage.
Project Manager Lalitha Balachandran of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the project is slated for summer of 2023, but that could change.
“This is about 30% complete, so we still have to have a lot of documents approved by different agencies,” Balachandran said. “We would be putting the plan on the shelf as early as ‘22, so if there’s no conflicts with the other projects, it can be done early.”
Work would likely take place between May and November, regardless of when it takes place. Balachandran said estimates for the project fall between $1.5 and $2 million. Funding could impact whether it is started in 2022, as well as when other road projects are scheduled throughout the state.
Amanda Zacharias, a senior project manager with Alfred Benesch & Company of Milwaukee which is overseeing the project, said road projects scheduled for 2022 in Portage could require some “coordination.” A project to overhaul Highway 51 between Ontario and East Pleasant Street is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2022, according to the department of transportation website.
The majority of the work will be the removal of the top layer of asphalt and replacing it with a new surface. Other facets of the project include making curb ramps in Poynette compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and replacing beam guards which are “substandard.”
Road work had previously been performed on the highway more than two decades ago. Zacharias said the last time workers upgraded the road, one section was completed in 1993 and another in 1996.
Roughly 25 people showed up immediately to the public meeting held Wednesday at Poynette Civic Hall, she said. Part of the forum included the disbursement of comment forms, though no one who visited filled one out that night. They can be sent to planners in the mail or feedback can be emailed.
“Really people are interested in seeing what is happening with the project and what is going on,” Zacharias said.
Business owners and residents alike were asking questions of Zacharias, fellow Benesch engineer Ben Weigand and Balachandran.
“Basically, they ask when it’s going to be constructed,” Balachandran said, adding that some people are also able to learn about other projects.
Some attendees were surprised to hear the southern portion of Highway 51 that flows through Arlington from Poynette to Leeds will be bumped up a year and road work will begin in the fall.
Troy Hornback said he came to the meeting to ask questions because he not only owns property along the project route, he also owns Vern’s Expediting Service at the corner of 51 and Tomlinson Road and serves on the Poynette Dekorra Fire Department. Questions Hornback posed to Weigan and Zacharias as he viewed the maps attached to the wall were primarily about access for emergency workers.
“If bridges are out or roads are closed or whatever, we want to make sure we know about that before we drive across it,” Hornback said.
Hornback said he did not have much of an impression of the project yet, but simply wanted to see what work will be done. Most of his questions were answered, he said, and that the road “absolutely” needs work.
There will be a detour throughout the project, though Zacharias said all homeowners and businesses will be given access during its entirety. There will likely be temporary driveway closures, but any property owners will be notified in advance.
