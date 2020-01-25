Planners say Highway 51 project could start a year early

Road work had previously been performed on the highway more than two decades ago. Zacharias said the last time workers upgraded the road, one section was completed in 1993 and another in 1996.

Roughly 25 people showed up immediately to the public meeting held Wednesday at Poynette Civic Hall, she said. Part of the forum included the disbursement of comment forms, though no one who visited filled one out that night. They can be sent to planners in the mail or feedback can be emailed.

“Really people are interested in seeing what is happening with the project and what is going on,” Zacharias said.

Business owners and residents alike were asking questions of Zacharias, fellow Benesch engineer Ben Weigand and Balachandran.

“Basically, they ask when it’s going to be constructed,” Balachandran said, adding that some people are also able to learn about other projects.

Some attendees were surprised to hear the southern portion of Highway 51 that flows through Arlington from Poynette to Leeds will be bumped up a year and road work will begin in the fall.