Plans underway for Rotary Lights at Swan Park

The Rotary Club of Beaver Dam will be lighting up Swan City Park for the holiday season with some new attractions, including a bouncy gingerbread man and a Christmas train.

It is the fourth year that members of the Rotary Club will decorate the park, and Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who organizes the light display, said it's on pace to have about three-fourths of the park lit with some sort of light this year.

“Our goal on our fifth year is to have lights throughout the park,” Schmidt said.

Special guests this year will include Frosty the Snowman, and The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who from the Dr. Seuss book.

“A Christmas Train is coming to the park this year to an undetermined location in the park," Schmidt said. "Watch out for the train when walking down the path. Don’t worry, we will have a train crossing marked for you. Toy soldiers are expected to be on guard at the shelter near the swimming pool and shoot stars are expected to be seen in that area as well.”

The bouncy gingerbread man is one of the replacements for Christmas decorations damaged last year. Three juveniles are suspected of using stolen golf carts to tear up the grass at the park while damaging light displays, some of which could not be recovered. It led to several changes this year.