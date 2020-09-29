Plans underway for Rotary Lights at Swan Park

The Rotary Club of Beaver Dam will be lighting up Swan City Park for the holiday season with some new attractions, including a bouncy gingerbread man and a Christmas train.
It is the fourth year that members of the Rotary Club will decorate the park, and Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who organizes the light display, said it's on pace to have about three-fourths of the park lit with some sort of light this year.
“Our goal on our fifth year is to have lights throughout the park,” Schmidt said.
Special guests this year will include Frosty the Snowman, and The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who from the Dr. Seuss book.
“A Christmas Train is coming to the park this year to an undetermined location in the park," Schmidt said. "Watch out for the train when walking down the path. Don’t worry, we will have a train crossing marked for you. Toy soldiers are expected to be on guard at the shelter near the swimming pool and shoot stars are expected to be seen in that area as well.”
The bouncy gingerbread man is one of the replacements for Christmas decorations damaged last year. Three juveniles are suspected of using stolen golf carts to tear up the grass at the park while damaging light displays, some of which could not be recovered. It led to several changes this year.
Golf carts will not be allowed among the displays. Schmidt said surveillance cameras are being displayed and should be up and running when the lights are installed in the park.
The lighting ceremony will be held on Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.
“A safe atmosphere outside that minimizes COVID concerns,” Schmidt said. “Everyone is of course welcome to wear a mask if they choose, but the lights are spread out and of course Swan Park has more than adequate room for proper social distancing.”
The Rotary Club members are actively seeking tree sponsorships of $200 or more to continue the lit path. Every sponsor of $200 or more will receive a tree dedicated to them or their cause.
“We do not have a specific monetary goal outside of that this year, out of respect for so many struggling financially due to COVID this year,” Schmidt said. “We would like to see as many tree sponsors as possible to make sure we have our path well lit for everyone to enjoy.”
Online donations and mail in donation forms can be found on the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation website under become a donor. Donations can be sent by mail to: Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation, PO Box 721, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
