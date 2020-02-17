Platinum Communities, owners of Columbus' Larson House, buys Milwaukee property

Platinum Communities, a family-owned business that operates assisted living and memory care facilities in seven southeastern Wisconsin communities, including the Larson House in Columbus, has purchased St. Clare Terrace Assisted Living Apartments, a 59-unit assisted-living apartment complex at 3553 South 41st St., Milwaukee. The new name of the complex will be Willow View.
Purchase price was $4.29 million for the 59 one-bedroom units that encompasses 54,319 square-feet on 2.41 acres. The original St. Clare Terrace was built in 1964 and renovated in 2000. It is located southeast of Alverno College and the intersection of 43rd St. and Morgan Avenue.
There will be no staff changes, according to Platinum Communities Managing Member John Teresinski. He said planned improvements to the property include updated and upgraded flooring, paint throughout the building common areas and refreshed landscaping. The building façade and entry also will be renovated “to offer more friendly and usable outdoor spaces as well as an appearance that fits in well with the surrounding residential neighborhood.”
Each Willow View one-bedroom apartment includes a refrigerator, microwave, air conditioning unit and cable television. Common-area amenities include landscaped courtyard and patio areas, dining room that opens to the courtyard with full commercial kitchens, a spa and multi-chair hair salon, a spacious chapel and two five-stop elevators.
Apartments ranging from 354-850-square foot are available for rent. For information, call (414) 214-8991 or email info@pt-78.com.
Platinum Communities now operates 379 assisted-living units and 74 independent-living apartments in Milwaukee, Racine, Columbus, North Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Sheboygan, Slinger and Watertown.
For more information about other Platinum Communities properties, visit platinum-communities.com or call (414) 206-6630.