Platinum Communities, owners of Columbus' Larson House, buys Milwaukee property

Platinum Communities, a family-owned business that operates assisted living and memory care facilities in seven southeastern Wisconsin communities, including the Larson House in Columbus, has purchased St. Clare Terrace Assisted Living Apartments, a 59-unit assisted-living apartment complex at 3553 South 41st St., Milwaukee. The new name of the complex will be Willow View.

Purchase price was $4.29 million for the 59 one-bedroom units that encompasses 54,319 square-feet on 2.41 acres. The original St. Clare Terrace was built in 1964 and renovated in 2000. It is located southeast of Alverno College and the intersection of 43rd St. and Morgan Avenue.

There will be no staff changes, according to Platinum Communities Managing Member John Teresinski. He said planned improvements to the property include updated and upgraded flooring, paint throughout the building common areas and refreshed landscaping. The building façade and entry also will be renovated “to offer more friendly and usable outdoor spaces as well as an appearance that fits in well with the surrounding residential neighborhood.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}